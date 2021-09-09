September is a great time to get back into the landscape as the temperature begins to fall and rains pick up. It is a great time for fall vegetable gardening, planting ornamentals, creating cool-season lawns and performing landscape maintenance before winter begins.
Early fall planting is best for container grown shade and ornamental trees and shrubs. Trees that are planted in the fall should be twice as big as spring planted shade trees when measured the following fall. Container plants will be restocked in the garden centers this month so the choices should be good.
As the temperature starts to fall to 68 to 75 degrees and as long as there is moisture, homeowners should be on the lookout for a few diseases that might appear. Leaf spots and dothistroma needle blight of pine are two diseases that homeowners need to monitor for possible disease symptoms.
Many annuals begin to look spindly by late summer and early fall and need to be cut back for regrowth. Fertilize with about a teaspoon of a complete fertilizer to stimulate new growth. If they are too far gone, they may have to be removed and the soil prepared for the cool season annuals.
Another practice is to allow those annuals that produce seeds to dry out, then by shaking the seed head, the seeds will fall in the bed. This allows the seeds to grow back in the spring.
Transplanting perennials can be a little tricky if the gardener does not know each plants characteristic. A good “rule of thumb” is if a perennial blooms in the spring, transplant it in the fall. If it blooms in the fall, move it in the spring. If it blooms in the summer, transplant it in the late fall or late winter, before it starts growing.
Perennial beds that were so colorful earlier in the year should be cleaned now. After the foliage of the perennials have died down, remove the dead leaves, stems and spend flowers. These materials will often harbor insects and disease-causing organisms.
September is the time to plant tall fescue grasses in Southwestern Oklahoma. If over seeding Bermuda grass or tall fescue, mow the grass as low as possible to get the seed in contact with the soil. If establishing new turf, roto-till the area lightly to break up the soil and control any weeds. Apply about 6 to 8 pounds of seed per 1000 square feet and rake the seed lightly followed by firming the seedbed with a roller. Water lightly and keep the seed moist until germination occurs.
This month the pre-emergence weed control should be applied to the Bermuda grass lawn. This material will control the seeds of annual broadleaf weeds and grassy weeds. The material must be applied before any seeds germinate and a thorough coverage is important to get a good control. Be sure to water in the material after application.
The last application of a nitrogen fertilizer should be applied before Sept. 15. High application of nitrogen after Sept. 15 could cause the grass to continue the leaf growth and not condition itself for winter. Also, this opens the grass up to freeze damage if we have an early freeze. A winterizing fertilizer is not necessary especially if a soil test showed no deficiencies or a complete fertilizer was applied earlier in the season.
Check shrub areas for unwanted trees and shrubs. During the growing season, birds will eat the berries or seeds of unwanted plants. Then they will perch on the shrub and, through their droppings, will plant the seeds. These seed will germinate, and before long, start growing new undesirable plants within the shrub. If left unchecked they will grow into full mature plants. Mulberry, hollies, hackberry, elm, willow and many weeds will get started this way.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.