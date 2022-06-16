Saving time and energy when mowing

A well-manicured lawn is much more attractive and healthier in a city, town or neighborhood. An unmowed lawn will attract rodents and snakes, provide a growing area for weed seeds, collect blowing trash and cause conflict with neighbors who try to keep lawns attractive.
Many homeowners hate that dreaded lawn care job of mowing the lawn. There is a way to save time and energy, recycle plant nutrients and reduce solid waste in our landfills. Just don’t bag your grass clippings.
Experience with not bagging grass clippings has shown to reduce the mowing time by one-third. Without bagging grass clippings, homeowners will not have to stop every 15 minutes to empty the mower bag. And then what should be done with the bags of grass clippings?
By leaving the clippings on the lawn and allowing them to work their way back into the soil, the homeowner can still have a beautiful, green lawn. The lawn will recycle its clippings and the homeowner will save time, energy, and money.
Between March and October, the volume of residential solid waste increases 20 to 50 percent because of grass clippings. During the spring and summer months, grass clippings strain the garbage collection system and use up expensive landfill space.
The “rule of thumb” for mowing is not to remove more than one-third of the leaf blade at any one time. In Southwest Oklahoma, that means mowing about every 5-to-6-day intervals, except in the hot summer months that can be once a week.
For common bermudagrass that is mowed at a height of 2 inches, mow the lawn again when the grass reaches 3 inches high. This method requires a few extra mowing, but the time, money for bags, and labor saved should make up for the extra mowing.
Research has shown that grass clippings left on the lawn will not contribute to thatch buildup. The clippings will actually improve water efficiency, recycle plant nutrients and give the lawn a more uniform green color. In fact, the recycled clippings contain about 4 percent nitrogen, 1/2 percent phosphorous and 2 percent potassium.
The rate of fertilizer application, the ratio of nutrients in the fertilizer and the source of nitrogen all have a great deal to do with how fast the grass grows.
The best fertilizer for lawns is a slow-release fertilizer containing either sulfur-coated urea, urea formaldehyde or other coated fertilizers. Fast release fertilizers tend to produce a very fast growth for short periods of time.
If fast release lawn fertilizers are used, apply about one pound of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft. It is best to apply these fertilizers at the beginning of the growing season. Additional nitrogen can be used at a rate of one pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft., 2 to 4 times during the growing season. Another way put, one pound of nitrogen on the first day of the four months growing season. Any more fertilizer than this will only cause more growth than is necessary to keep the grass healthy.
Watering at the right time and amount will help control the grass growth as well as fertilizers. During the driest period of the summer, lawns usually require about one inch of water every 5 to 6 days. Most hose sprinkles put out about 1/4 to 1/3 inches of water per hour. This means that the water should run approximately 4 hours in one spot to get the one-inch of water needed. If water runs off the lawn, turn the sprinkler off and allow the water to soak in for one hour.
The best time to water is in the early morning to reduce evaporation loss and prevent diseases. However, if that time is not favorable, water in the late afternoon where evaporation will be reduced.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.