Routine care for your shrubs

Maintaining the overall shape of your shrubs requires consistent pruning and trimming prune to maintain the overall shape of shrubs at any time of the year.

 Courtesy photo

Shrubs have taken a beating this past winter and will need some TLC to look their best this summer. Shrubs that are already established, will need fertilizing, trimming, weeding, and insect control.

Watering in Oklahoma is a must. Established shrubs usually only need watering once a month especially in periods of prolonged drought. Young, newly plant shrubs need weekly watering, because in many cases, the only nutrients they get is from the water. Once the roots are established, newly planted shrubs will attain nutrients from the soil.