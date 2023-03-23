Routine care for your shrubs

Shrubs have taken a beating this past winter and will need some TLC to look their best this summer. Shrubs that are already established, will need fertilizing, trimming, weeding, and insect control.
Watering in Oklahoma is a must. Established shrubs usually only need watering once a month especially in periods of prolonged drought. Young, newly plant shrubs need weekly watering, because in many cases, the only nutrients they get is from the water. Once the roots are established, newly planted shrubs will attain nutrients from the soil.
It is best to apply the water to the ground around the shrub, soaking the soil. Do not water lightly since this encourages the roots to grow close to the surface.
Fertilize young shrubs annually from transplanting until they become established or reach a desirable size. Fertilizer should be scattered on the soil surface in a circle to about three to four feet out from the bases of the shrub from February until November. Small amounts of fertilizer applied regularly are preferable to one large dose. However, if the homeowner fertilizes only one time a year, fall is the best time.
The rate of nitrogen fertilizer for established shrubs is one pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft. of root area. Phosphorus and potassium may be applied if soil test shows a deficiency or applied a complete fertilizer such as 13-13-13 or 10-20-10 to make sure there is enough of all three nutrients. If the lawn is fertilized adding a little more around the shrub will be sufficient.
Mulch should be applied around newly planted shrubs over an area about 18 inches wider in diameter than the plants root system. A mulch of bark, wood chips, pecan hulls, straw, compost or manure should be applied 2 to 4 inches deep but clear of the trunk of the shrub.
Weeds and turfgrass compete for nutrients and moisture, so it is essential to clear the ground of all weeds and turfgrass before planting. Keep the area clean until the shrub is well established. Mulches can be used to keep weeds and turfgrass from getting established around the shrub. Herbicides are not recommended because the shrubs are similar to the weeds.
Maintaining the overall shape of your shrubs requires consistent pruning and trimming prune to maintain the overall shape of shrubs at any time of the year. This includes removing any dead or diseased branches or removing branches that extend beyond the desired shape of the plant. Keep in mind that not all shrubs have the same shape, and you should work to maintain the natural shape of the shrub.
Overgrown shrubs may be severely prune to rejuvenate and encourage lush new growth. Shear to just about 18 inches from the ground or to the size desired in early spring. This encourages new woody growth and creates a compact plant with showy wood.
Some grafted shrubs are prone to producing growths or suckers beneath the graft union, from either the stems or roots. The suckers can be rub out between the finger and thumb as soon as they are noticed. Cutting suckers off is preferred over pulling them off to remove any dormant growth bud but take care not to damage the stem or roots.
Many variegated shrubs are propagated from green-leaved plants that have produced mutated branches. From time to time, branches of variegated shrubs will revert to the original foliage of the parent plant. Since these branches are usually more vigorous, they will eventually crowd out those showing variegation, and should be cut out.
Insect control is basically monitoring the plant for insect pest and then using the appropriate method of control. Many insecticides are available but the key to adequate pest control is proper identification of the insect pest.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.