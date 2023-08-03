Replacing trees in your yard

Trees are packaged several ways and the best one usually depends on the homeowner’s budget. Trees packaging can be bare-rooted or packaged, balled and burlapped, container grown and potted plants.

 Courtesy photo

The heat wave is still with us but gardeners should be thinking about fall. What usually happens is people start thinking about planting new trees or replacing those that have died in the spring when trees are available. But actually, trees survive better when they are planted in the fall. Knowing what tree species to plant and what packaging form to purchase is very important.

Planting begins with the selection of species of trees that are adapted to the homeowner’s site and climate. For example, pin oak and blue spruce are not adapted to Southwestern Oklahoma, whereas Shumard oak and eastern red cedar are. The number one tree that was damaged during our last storm was the Bradford pear. Checking with retail nurseries will give the homeowner a general idea of the trees that are well adapted to this area.