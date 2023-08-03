Replacing trees in your yard

The heat wave is still with us but gardeners should be thinking about fall. What usually happens is people start thinking about planting new trees or replacing those that have died in the spring when trees are available. But actually, trees survive better when they are planted in the fall. Knowing what tree species to plant and what packaging form to purchase is very important.
Planting begins with the selection of species of trees that are adapted to the homeowner’s site and climate. For example, pin oak and blue spruce are not adapted to Southwestern Oklahoma, whereas Shumard oak and eastern red cedar are. The number one tree that was damaged during our last storm was the Bradford pear. Checking with retail nurseries will give the homeowner a general idea of the trees that are well adapted to this area.
Be aware of the “junk” plants sold that can become more trouble in the landscape than good. Trees such as silverleaf maples, mulberry, and cottonwood have surface roots that can get into sewer systems, or lift up sidewalks and foundations. Be aware of these junk plants and avoid them always.
The time to decide on the species is long before the homeowner goes to the nursery to select the tree. The homeowner should study the characteristics of several trees, and how they best can fit into their landscape design. Spur-of-the-moment decisions can be costly decisions.
Planting time varies from fall to spring by plant type and method of growing. OSU research suggest that early fall planting is best for container-grown shade and ornamental trees and pines, but spring planting for broadleaf evergreens, such as holly and magnolia. Shade trees planted in the early fall may be twice as big as spring-planted shade trees the following year.
The optimum planting size for a tree is a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2-inch trunk diameter or a five-gallon container. Smaller and larger plants may require considerably more care to help them survive and become established.
Trees are packaged several ways and the best one usually depends on the homeowner’s budget. Trees packaging can be bare-rooted or packaged, balled and burlapped, container grown and potted plants.
Bare-rooted and packaged plants are the least expensive and often prepackaged in a colorful bag. These trees should be planted between mid-February and mid-April or up to the end of the frost period.
Balled and burlapped plants have been dug with roots and soil intact and covered with burlap, however these plants have lost about 50 percent of the tree roots. Balled and burlapped will be more expensive than bare-rooted plants because of the cost of both digging and handling. Breaking the root ball is often fatal to young trees.
Plants bound in machine-made balls are less expensive than those that are hand dug. They are bare-rooted plants that have had soil or peat formed or balled around the roots, then wrapped in burlap.
Container growing is the predominant method of producing better quality plants and the cost is usually less than balled and burlapped. There is less lose from transplanting container-grown plants since no roots are lost at planting.
Potted plants are actually bare-rooted plants that have been grown in the field and put in a soil mix in paper pots for easy handling. This does not provide the same quality of plant as a plant grown in a container; but are cheaper.
When purchasing trees, always choose fresh quality plant. That may mean buying from an established retail nursery or buying when the truck first arrives at the box stores. Package plants should be dormant and not showing any new growth. Roots should not be growing out of the container drain holes. Burlap should be tight around the ball and the ball should move with the plant as it is tilted.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.