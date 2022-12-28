Re-landscaping your landscape

If overgrown trees are a problem, prune to thin out branches and allow more filtered light through to the ground. In extreme cases, such as too many trees planted close together, removal of some of the trees may be the answer.
A new year is just around the corner. Now would be a good time to look at the landscape and make plans for next year’s changes. Re-landscaping doesn’t always have to be a major undertaking but should be enough to revitalize the overgrown landscape.
As plants mature, the landscape design will change. Trees get taller and cast deeper shade and shrubs outgrow their original compactness.
To start re-landscaping a house or business, the owner has to take a look at what is already in the landscape. Because changes in the garden can happen slowly over years, the gardener might overlook the obvious, such as an increase in shade where full sun was needed. Maybe the gardener added a deck and now traffic patterns have changed or the focal point of the garden is in the wrong place.
In developing the plan, take one area at a time and think about how that area should look. If the garden doesn’t naturally break into “areas,” think about creating them by varying garden bed sizes, shapes and what plants they should contain. When that area is finished, then move on to the next.
In evaluating the existing garden, the gardener may find that some plants don’t perform as well as they have in the past. During periods of wet years some plants might have flourished, but now during a drought, those same plants look small and spindly. They not only look ugly, but they probably won’t survive another drought this summer.
Overgrown shrubs can also be trimmed back or removed entirely if no longer desirable. As much as it hurts emotionally, and as much as it can be visibly unattractive for a while, a severe trimming can often rejuvenate old woody shrubs. Fall is a good time to do severe trimming, because the shrub is shutting down for the winter. Once they begin growing again in the spring, the gardener can control future shaping.
Almost every home has a problem area. Often it is a walkway along one side of the house, or an area behind the garage. Frequently, a simple cleanup is the first order of business.
For dead or dying plants removed leaves and stems. Old mulch can be rejuvenated with new mulch. A north side of the house can brighten up with containers of shade loving plants. A dirt pathway can be spruced up with compacted mulch or a layer of gravel and the addition of stepping-stones.
All gardens need a focal point. A small garden needs only one focal point, whereas, a large garden may need several. Focal points can be as simple as one spectacular plant or plantings among others, or a feature such as a water pond or sculpture. Ornamental features such as large rocks, a pedestal, a statue or a gazing ball are natural focal points.
In a large garden, focal points can be created for different areas. On a patio, for example, a grouping of different sized pots can serve as a focal point, with one large pot being the center of attention. Tall plants grouped in a mass and surrounded by shorter plants can create a focal point in a garden bed, as can a contrast in color or plant type.
A coordinated color scheme can really pull a garden together and refresh one that has gone stale. Use a combination of three or four colors to create the color theme. Match the colors with surrounding colors such as the brick or siding of the house. Another idea is to use yellow, blue and white as a bright summery combination.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.