Re-landscaping your landscape

If overgrown trees are a problem, prune to thin out branches and allow more filtered light through to the ground. In extreme cases, such as too many trees planted close together, removal of some of the trees may be the answer.

 Courtesy photo

A new year is just around the corner. Now would be a good time to look at the landscape and make plans for next year’s changes. Re-landscaping doesn’t always have to be a major undertaking but should be enough to revitalize the overgrown landscape.

As plants mature, the landscape design will change. Trees get taller and cast deeper shade and shrubs outgrow their original compactness.