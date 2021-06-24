Questions and answers for your gardening

As homeowners work in their gardens, many questions arise. Here are a few questions I have encounter over the last few years.
Q. My river birch tree has new growth at the bottom, but the top half is dead. I want to save it, so what should I do?
A. The bottom growth is called secondary growth and is caused by the tree trying to survive. The tree has lost its natural growth so saving it is in question. You could try pruning to get its natural growth and it will do OK. Or you can dig it up and plant another one and save the time that it would take trying to get the old tree to survive.
Q. I use mulch in my garden. Will termites be drawn to the mulch causing problems with my house?
A. Since the mulch is chips or shredded, the termites is most likely not drawn to the mulch. Many types of mulch like cedar and cypress have a built-in insect repellent. Stirring the mulch each year will help keep the termites from setting up residents.
Q. My rosebush flowers get smaller and smaller each year. What is the problem?
A. Two things: pruning and fertilization. A rosebush that has never been pruned or has been neglected can be very congested. Too many stems that are loaded with flowers will not have enough energy to support the number of flowers growing, thus smaller flowers. Pruning thins out crowded stems to give then growing room, light and air. The plant is able to manufacture more energy producing bigger flowers. Roses need to be fertilized throughout the growing season starting in spring, and ending in early fall.
Q. I have a Southern Magnolia tree that the leaves turn yellow and fall off. What is going on?
A. Southern Magnolia will lose their older leaves each season; not all at once like many deciduous trees, but gradually over the summer. Also, many trees will lose leaves to offset the amount of moisture being lost from evaporation on hot humid days. The tree will survive.
Q. I see many lawns being mowed at different heights. Why should the mowing height change during the growing season?
A. The mowing height is changed throughout the growing season to give the grass plant a better chance to adapt to the changing climate. For bermudagrass, start the mowing at 1 ½-2 ½ inches to stimulate root and leaf growth. Change the height to 3 inches in July to give the grass leaf more area for moisture retention. In August or early September raise the mowing height to 3 ½ inches to give the plant insulation for the winter.
Q. I have large ant beds in my front and back yards. How should I get rid of them?
A. The native and imported fire ant and red harvester ants can be controlled in the lawn with baits such as Firestar, Amdro, Ortho’s Fire Ant Killers and Spectracide Bug Out on the mound.
Q. I pruned my lilac bushes two years ago and they didn’t flower last summer. Will I get flowers this summer?
A. If lilac is pruned during late summer to early winter, blooms for next summer will be pruned away. Your lilac should bloom this summer since flowers are produced on new growth over the outer margins of the plants after the leaves appear. A rule of thumb is always prune after the shrub blooms.
Q. I have a bee hive under my shed. How do I get rid of them?
A. The best way of removing bees is to call a professional beekeeper. Usually, they will remove the bees for free to start new hives. Removing a whole colony of bees can be very complicated and potentially dangerous.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.