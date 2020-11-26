Questions about next years landscape

Many questions arise when gardeners are thinking about next year’s landscape. Here are a few that have come across my desk over the last few years
Q. What flower or plant can be planted as borders to shrubbery in a shady lawn?
A. One thought is to plant flowers that are early bloomers that grow before the trees leaf out. Some examples are bleedinghearts, columbine, daisies, lily, narcissus, oriental poppy, phlox, primulas, tulips, and tuberous begonias. Some vine ground cover such as vinca major and vinca minor and stonecrop will work but may have to be kept in checked to prevent crowding.
Q. What will get rid of bermudagrass in my flowerbeds?
A. Grasses with runners (Bermuda grass, buffalo grass and zoysia grass) are hard to eradicate. The answer used to be simple spray with Roundup, but it has received some bad publicity. A non-chemical way of eradication is to place an airtight black plastic or tarpaper over the area to smother the plants from sunlight. There also is the age-old way of digging it up.
Q. What are some of the fruit trees, berries and small fruit that do well in Oklahoma?
A. Fruit trees includes: apple, peach, pear, plum, apricot, sour cherry and dates. Small fruit includes: strawberry, boysenberry, blackberry, wild plum, and grape.
Q. How should peonies be cared for in the South?
A. Peonies normally do not like hot climates. Avoid planting peonies in hot locations. Plant them in prepared rich soil with a layer of peatmoss or organic matter below the roots. Plant the eyes 2 1/2 inches below the surface of the ground. Keep watered until blooms form then on a 1-inch per week bases.
Q. What is the ideal location for a vegetable garden?
A. A well-drained, gentle slope area facing the east or southeast, in full sunlight throughout the day and protected by shrubs or a fence on the north and northwest, especially from our strong winds and intense afternoon heat. Located near a water source will help in irrigation.
Q. What is needed for a window box garden?
A. Have a wide shelf built to fit a sunny bay or deep-silled window. Line the shelf with metal and seal to prevent leakage. It is well to have a rim built around the shelf to keep pots, pebbles, etc., from falling off. Fill the containers with damp peatmoss or potting soil in which bits of charcoal have been mixed. Sink the potted plants to the rims in the soil mixture.
Q. Can asparagus be gown in Oklahoma?
A. Absolutely. Since asparagus will occupy the ground for many years, it is well to have the ground tilth, free from weeds and good fertility. Asparagus does well in fairly wide variety of soils from sandy to moderately heavy soils. Good drainage is a must. Early spring is the better time for planting asparagus roots. Under favorable conditions, 10 plants or 15-feet row will furnish enough asparagus for one person through the season.
Q. What can I spray on my plants that will control the disease that is causing damage?
A. The real question is what kind of disease is it? A fungus, bacteria, virus, or a nematode? There are some fungicides, bactericide, and nematicide available on the market to help control these diseases but they are more of a preventive product than a control product. Virus can be control by getting rid of the effected plant or planting virus free plants.
Q. When is the best time to prune my roses and how much pruning will they need?
Prune roses in early spring (February) before the bud start to open. If the weather forecast a heavy freeze wait until after the freeze. Pruning is determined by the type of rose that is grown. Remember roses bloom on new growth.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.