Spring is here and homeowners are looking to improve their landscape. Before going to the garden store do your homework on what is needed in your landscape.
There are three main things to remember when purchasing plants for the landscape: choosing the right plant, picking a health plant and then taking care of them. None of these are a difficult task, but homeowners can improve their chances of success by arming themselves with good information before the purchase is made.
All horticulturalist will advise gardeners, “Don’t go to the garden store without a list of plants you want to buy.” Without a list, it can be beneficial to visit several garden centers to see what is available and compare cost, but leave your money at home.
When the gardener is ready to plant a garden, make a simple plan of the area and draw rough outline shapes in the borders to show individual specimens or group of specimens. Think about trees and shrubs first. In small areas there may only be space for one tree and very few shrubs. Choosing the right plant for each spot may take time, so make use of any books, pamphlets and the internet in your decision process.
When making a list, take into account a plant’s growing condition. Although many plants will grow anywhere, there are others that need a preferred amount of light and moisture. Generally, plants that flower need sunny sites and good amounts of moisture. Plants that thrive in light shade can produce flowers but usually are more planted for their foliage. Knowing these requirements are essential when purchasing landscape plants.
Another requirement is whether or not the plant can survive the climate in which it will be planted. The USDA hardiness zone guide was developed to determine the lowest temperature a plant could survive. Southwest Oklahoma USDA hardiness zone is 7, which means that plants can tolerate an annual temperature of 10 degrees to 0 degrees. Most plants can survive in the lower or higher zone, but are less likely to tolerate extremes temperatures. If the gardener really likes a plant, give it the best protection and see what happens.
Many useful plants can become invasive plants in favorable conditions. Example can include: English ivy, trumpet vine, bamboo and honeysuckle. Likewise, there are many “junk plants” sold that can become more trouble in the landscape than good. Trees such as silverleaf maples, mulberry and cottonwood have surface roots that can get into sewer systems, or lift up sidewalks and foundations. Trees and shrubs that have been over-sold have developed insects and disease problems that can cause damage to the plant that shorten their lift span.
When the gardener buys the plants, make sure it is healthy. The leaves and branches should be a good color and shape, not discolored or distorted. There should be a good collection of roots, with not much loose potting soil.
The majority of plants are bought at garden superstores. These places are the department stores of gardening, stocking everything from plants, seeds and potting soil to tools and gardening furniture. Unfortunately, plant selection, especially different varieties, are limited.
Specialty nurseries are a great place to purchase because they are usually run by enthusiasts that specialize in a large variety of plants. These are the “experts” of the plant world. Homeowners can find specialty plants and many times a better selection of plants than the superstores. Also, the care for the plants are better in specialty stores than superstore.
For another selection of plant material or for more information on a plant, use the mail order catalogs and the internet. The drawback is the homeowner can only see a picture of the plants and not the plant before they are bought.