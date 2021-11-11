Protection of your landscape during winter

Southwest Oklahoma can experience an early freeze or a late freeze. If we get freezing weather any time soon, plants could be damaged because they have not been acclimated to colder weather.
A freeze now could damage leaves and possibly buds for next year’s growth of deciduous trees. The freeze will cause the leaves to fall without showing their true fall beauty. The buds could freeze because they have not been acclimated to cold weather. Luckily, there are another set of buds under the damaged buds, only bud break will be later than normal.
The deciduous trees that would probably be damaged is the pecan tree. Most pecans are in the maturing stage of development as the temperature gets below 35 degrees. The nut’s maturing process stops, causing the nut to turn brown and drop from the tree. If the shuck has started to split and the shell hardened, then the nut will continue the maturing process. However, quality and possibly taste will be reduced.
If new trees were planted, protect the trunk with a commercial tree wrap, polyurethane spiral wrap or aluminum foil. This protects the tree from sunscald and should be left on the trunk for one to two years.
Young tree limbs broken by strong winds or a severe frost may harm the trees growth. Protection such as windbreaks may be needed, particularly in exposed sites. Windbreaks may be natural, such as hedges, or constructed, such as fencing or cloth barriers.
The fall planted bulbs such as tulips and daffodils need to be planted in November for best results. Early in December bulbs can be planted if we haven’t started our freezing weather. Because our temperatures are usually milder in the winter months, bulbs can be planted a little shallower than recommended. Planting shallower will help the bulbs break through the top of the soil earlier thus using less energy that can go into root and flower development.
Don’t forget to bring in container plants that need to be overwintered. If the summer annuals such as geraniums, coleus, and impatient were not brought in prior to any frost or freeze, then it may be too late to use them as potted plants. Homeowners could dig them up and add them to the compost pile.
In most cases winter mulch around the base of roses, cannas, and many perennial flowers is not necessary. However, keeping mulch around the plant roots during freezing weather could increase added protection. Keep mulch four to five feet around newly planted trees to prevent freeze damage to the root system and reduce soil moisture loss. Any material can be used as mulch such as bark, old hay, sawdust, and grass clippings.
Dead, diseased, or insect-infested plant parts should be removed before winter. Collect and dispose of cones and needles of pines especially when they are infested with the Diplopia Pine Tip Blight. Haul off all infested debris. The rest can be placed in the compost pile for later use.
Don’t forget to water plants in the winter when moisture from rainfall or snow is lacking. Absence of soil moisture is often a major cause of winter damage. All plants, especially evergreens, will need water during the winter. Moisture must be available below the frost line and in the subsoil area especially when freezing weather is present.
The additional water in the soil during a freeze increases the amount of heat in a given volume of soil that can be radiated as infrared rays. This radiation can result in a few degrees protection to plants from frost damage. Frost sensitive plants growing on dry soil, especially freshly cultivated soil is more likely to be injured or killed by frost. It is very important to start watering at least 24 hours before a frost occurs.
