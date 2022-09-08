Practices that control insects and diseases in your yard

Dead plant material left on the soil surface can harbor diseases and insects. Debris should be removed or buried in the soil.

 Courtesy photo

Non pesticide control of garden insects and diseases can be accomplished if the right gardening practices are used. With a few preventative practices, the gardener can eliminate many of these pests.

Selecting the right plant for this climatic zone will create a healthy plant that is able to resist many diseases and insects that may attack the plant. Southwestern Oklahoma has a Hardiness Zone 7, which can withstand average minimum temperature from minus 10 ºF to 0ºF. When grown in the wrong regions, plants are unable to develop properly and are more likely to die from disease and insect infestations. A good example is blue spruce. Although it can grow here in protected, well-drained loamy soil, it does poorly in our harish growing conditions and should be avoid.