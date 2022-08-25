Planting flowers under trees in your yard

People are always interested in planting under existing trees for a variety of reasons. Whatever the circumstances, planting plants under trees, other than turf, is an option that can be aesthetically pleasing and also beneficial to the tree, if done with certain practices and principles in mind.
The homeowner may have struggled to keep turf grass alive under a tree canopy and is looking for a better solution. Perhaps they have a small yard and the area beneath the tree’s canopy is critical to their being able to have flower bed space in their yard. Perhaps they are tired of mowing or having admired blooming boulevards planted by other neighbors and would like to follow suit. Whatever the reason, planting under established trees can be difficult if not done right.
When planting under established trees, in all instances, care needs to be taken to minimize disturbance and damage to tree roots during the preparation and planting processes. There is a common misconception that most tree roots are deep and create a mirror image of the tree’s crown. In reality, most roots are fairly close to the surface and reach even beyond the drip-line of the crown.
If the tree has turf growing (or struggling to grow) up to its trunk, this grass needs to be carefully removed before planting takes place. Installing organic mulch rings under trees encourages this healthy growth. Using either non-turf plants or mulch under trees helps keep soil from drying out quickly and eliminates thatch buildup and reduces soil compaction.
A tree’s canopy density needs to be considered when choosing plant materials that will grow beneath it. The extremely dense canopies of certain trees, such as oaks, cottonwood, maples and mulberry will not only block sunlight, but their umbrella like nature will also deflect rain. Only plants that are very shade tolerant can be used under these trees.
Other good options for planting under trees are spring flowering bulbs. These groups of plants grow and flower before trees fully leaf out in the spring. They are, therefore, able to get adequate sun and rain during their early, showy season. They then die back and do not reappear until the following spring.
Because tree root disturbance should be kept at a minimum, it is wiser to under-plant trees with perennial plants, rather than annuals, which require replanting every year. This way the disturbance happens only once and thereafter, the tree’s roots and the roots of the perennials co-mingle and come to equilibrium.
In an effort to disturb tree roots as little as possible, it is wise to plant small-size container plants, even if they will grow to a much bigger mature size. Using plants in 2-1/2 to 4-1/2-inch pots mean needing to dig much smaller planting holes. Remember to space plants allowing for their mature size.
Resist any urge to substantially raise the grade around a tree to facilitate under-planting. The impulse to add dirt around trees is strong, especially on trees with large shallow roots, such as Silver-leaf Maples. The addition of more than 8 inches of soil is unwise. The added soil can reduce water and oxygen supplies to existing roots, which will lead to the slow decline of the tree.
Neither soil nor mulch should be piled up on tree trunks. This can lead to adventitious roots that can become stem-girdling roots. It can also lead to rot at the base of the trunk.
Never pile soil directly over existing turf and then plant. The buried turf and thatch will die and decompose, but in an anaerobic situation, it creates a “black layer” that is hard for roots to penetrate.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.