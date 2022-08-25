Planting flowers under trees in your yard

When planting under established trees, in all instances, care needs to be taken to minimize disturbance and damage to tree roots during the preparation and planting processes.

 Courtesy photo

People are always interested in planting under existing trees for a variety of reasons. Whatever the circumstances, planting plants under trees, other than turf, is an option that can be aesthetically pleasing and also beneficial to the tree, if done with certain practices and principles in mind.

The homeowner may have struggled to keep turf grass alive under a tree canopy and is looking for a better solution. Perhaps they have a small yard and the area beneath the tree’s canopy is critical to their being able to have flower bed space in their yard. Perhaps they are tired of mowing or having admired blooming boulevards planted by other neighbors and would like to follow suit. Whatever the reason, planting under established trees can be difficult if not done right.