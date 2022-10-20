Planting bulbs now for spring colors

There is considerable variation in the quality and size of bulbs available commercially, so examine any bulb carefully before buying. Different types of bulbs are sold at this time of the year, so always buy bulbs as fresh as possible.

 Courtesy photo

Starting bulbs in October and November is an easy way to brighten up the garden with decorative and sometimes fragrant displays in the spring. However, the initial stages of selecting good stock, storing the bulbs before planting, preparing the soil and planting correctly, contribute to long-term success in growing bulbs.

A few popular bulbs, daffodil, tulip, iris, hyacinth, and gladiolus may be different in appearance among the plants we casually refer to as bulbs. Bulbs can also go unrecognized as bulbs such as gloxinias, dahlias and ranunculus to name a few.