Planting bulbs now for spring colors

Starting bulbs in October and November is an easy way to brighten up the garden with decorative and sometimes fragrant displays in the spring. However, the initial stages of selecting good stock, storing the bulbs before planting, preparing the soil and planting correctly, contribute to long-term success in growing bulbs.
A few popular bulbs, daffodil, tulip, iris, hyacinth, and gladiolus may be different in appearance among the plants we casually refer to as bulbs. Bulbs can also go unrecognized as bulbs such as gloxinias, dahlias and ranunculus to name a few.
There is considerable variation in the quality and size of bulbs available commercially, so examine any bulb carefully before buying. Different types of bulbs are sold at this time of the year, so always buy bulbs as fresh as possible. Select bulbs that are appropriate to the planting site such as sun requirement and whether they are planted in a garden or the lawn.
When buying bulbs, make sure that they are healthy and firm with strong growing points. Avoid those with soft or diseased areas or insect damage.
Most bulbs are sold in a dry state during their dormant period. Buy these as early as possible before they are started. Most daffodils, for example, normally start producing roots in late summer, while most other spring-flowering bulbs begin to grow by early fall.
Dry bulbs should be planted as soon as possible after purchase. If the bulbs have been stored over summer, plant them at the end of their dormant period in late fall or early winter before they start to grow.
Bulbs can grow in a wide range of soil types. Good drainage is vital, because most bulbs are prone to rot in wet soil while dormant. Sandy or light soils usually warm up rapidly in the spring and provide good drainage that most bulbs need. However, because many lacks the humus and nutrients, well-rotted compost and manure should be worked into the soil before planting.
Bulbs are usually best planted several to a large hole, but can also be planted as singles. Do not make an outline of the planting area or the spacing of the bulbs symmetrical, since this looks unnatural. A good way to distribute the bulbs is to toss them on the ground and plant wherever they land.
The planting depth depends on the size of the bulb. A good rule-of-thumb is to use the height of the bulb and plant them 3 to 5 times deeper than their height. Also, most nurseries will include charts or instructions with the proper planting depth of the bulbs to be planted.
To plant the bulbs, remove the soil to the correct depth, place some bone meal into the bottom of the hole and insert the bulbs. It may be difficult to identify the top of a bulb, but the upper surface is usually flatter than the lower or sometimes concave.
Firm the soil around the bulb gently so there are no air pockets around the bulb. Give fall planted bulbs an occasional deep watering until winter begins. Lightly mulch the area to conserve moisture.
When planting bulbs that are to be natural in grass, first cut the grass as short as possible. Randomly scatter or place the bulbs to achieve that natural look. Dig holes with a trowel or a bulb planter to a depth of about 4 to 6 inches. Place a pinch of bone meal, mixed with a little of soil from the core.
Next, break up the underside of the core over the bulb, so that it is completely covered with loose soil. Then replace the remaining grass core on top of the hole. Water in the bulbs to eliminate all the air pockets around the bulbs, then throughout the winter water as needed.
