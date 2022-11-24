Plant problems in your landscape

Smaller animals such as mites, nematodes, sowbugs (roly-poly) and millipedes are less obvious and harder to find.

 Courtesy photo

Even the most carefully tended landscape can suffer problems caused by plant diseases and disorders, the ravages of insect pests and the competition of weeds. By following all the principles of good gardening, it is possible to keep these problems to a minimum.

Most problems are easy to see. A tree, shrub or other plant may wilt or become discolored or it fails to leaf-out or bloom. Insects, which may be the cause of poor health, may be seen on part or all of the plant.