Plant problems in your landscape

Even the most carefully tended landscape can suffer problems caused by plant diseases and disorders, the ravages of insect pests and the competition of weeds. By following all the principles of good gardening, it is possible to keep these problems to a minimum.
Most problems are easy to see. A tree, shrub or other plant may wilt or become discolored or it fails to leaf-out or bloom. Insects, which may be the cause of poor health, may be seen on part or all of the plant.
Insects can cause problems but can’t be seen other than the symptoms on leaves, stems or roots. Sometimes an infection or disease in the root area may be noticed first through symptoms appearing on the leaves.
Pests are animals that cause damage to plants. Some, such as slugs, snail, grasshoppers and rabbits are well known, however smaller animals such as mites, nematodes, sowbugs (roly-poly) and millipedes are less obvious and harder to find.
Insect pests may damage or destroy any part of a plant or even the whole plant. They feed by sap sucking, leaf mining, defoliating, or tunneling through stems, roots or fruit. Sometimes they form abnormal growth known as galls. Some insects even cause indirect damage by spreading viral and fungal diseases, while others coat plants with sugary excrement (honeydew) that encourage the growth of sooty mold.
Plant damage is classified by how the insect feeds. Insects with chewing mouthparts, such as grasshoppers, beetles and caterpillars, tear off plant tissue and chew it. These insects show droppings on plants and soil leaving a sign of their present.
Piercing, sucking insects such as squash bugs, aphids, stink bugs, thrips and mites insert their mouthparts into the plant tissue and suck liquids from the plant. Many of the insects that feed in this manner leave a sticky liquid called “honeydew” that often builds up on the leaves. Damaged foliage often will turn yellow and eventually brown in color and drop off.
A plant disease is any pathological condition caused by other organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, or viruses. Fungal diseases are the most common with bacterial diseases less common.
The symptoms that these organisms produce vary considerably in appearance and severity, but the growth or healthy of the plant is always affected and, in some cases, plants may even die. The rate of infection is affected by factors that include weather and growing conditions. In some cases, a carrier, such as aphid, spreads the disease-causing organism referred to as pathogen. The pathogen is sometimes visible as a discoloration on the plant, as with rust. Symptoms such as discoloration, distortion or wilting are typical signs of infection.
Plant disorders usually result from nutrient deficiencies or unsuitable growing conditions. An appropriate temperature range, inadequate or erratic water supply, poor lighting or unsatisfactory climate may all lead to physiological plant disorders. Problems may also be caused by high or low pH soils that are essential for healthy plant growth.
Weather, cultural or soil conditions my lead to a range of plants being affected. The problems become apparent through symptoms such as discolored leaves or stem wilt. A plant that lacks food and water or the appropriate environmental condition not only will appear unhealthy but will also be far less able to resist attack from insects or diseases. Unless problems are correctly diagnosed and treated, plants will be affected.
When a problem does arise, it is essential that the gardener diagnoses the problem and then decides upon the appropriate course of action to remedy the situation. The choice of treatments available to homeowners now includes a variety of organic and biological methods, as well as the use of chemical pesticides. Good garden management depends upon learning how to prevent plant problems from occurring, and if this fails, to recognize the problem at an early stage where it can be treated easier.
