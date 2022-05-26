Physical properties of soil

Success in growing plants begins with the soil. Soil is a highly complex and dynamic material that is made up of minute particles of weathered rock of different types. The physical properties of a soil are those characteristics that can be seen with the eye or felt between the thumb and fingers. These physical properties are normally referred to as soil texture.
Soil texture refers to the relative amount of different sized soil particles or the fineness or coarseness of the mineral particles in the soil. Soil texture depends on the relative amounts of sand, silt, and clay. In each texture class, there is a range in the amount of sand, silt and clay that each class contains.
The coarser mineral particles of the soil are called sand. These particles vary in size and feel rough when rubbed between the thumb and fingers. Most sand particles can be seen with a magnifying glass.
Relatively fine soil particles that feel smooth and floury are called silt. Wet, silt particles feel smooth, but are not slick or sticky. When dry, it is smooth, and if pressed between the thumb and finger, will retain the imprint. Silt particles are so fine that they usually cannot be seen without a microscope.
Clays are the finest soil particles. Clay particles can be seen only with the aid of a very powerful electron microscope. They feel extremely smooth when dry and become slick and sticky when wet. Clay soil will hold the form into which it is molded.
Loam is a textural class of soil that has moderate amounts of sand, silt and clay. Loam contains approximately 7 to 27% clay, 28 to 50% silt and 50% sand.
The structural management of soils is determined by whether the soil is coarse texture soil or fine texture soil.
Coarse textured soils are the sandy soils that are loose and crumbly. They have good aeration, drain well and easily tilled. Such soils, however, are often too loose and open and lack the capacity to absorb and hold sufficient moisture. Soluble nutrients such as nitrogen will quickly leech through sandy soil.
The only practical way to improve the structure of sandy soil is to add organic matter. Organic materials will act as binding agent for the particles and increase water holding capacity. Also, sandy soils must have a canopy of grass, other crops or an artificial mulch to shelter the soil from splashing rains and erosion.
The structural management of the fine texture soils is not as simple of a problem as that of sandy soils. In clay soils, the soil is easily molded and will retain the shape attained when cultivated. Because of this, such soils should be treated very carefully, especially when tilling.
If clay soils are cultivated too wet, the soil particles are broken down and an unfavorable structure of soil will result. On the other hand, if the clay soils are cultivated too dry, great clods are turned-up, making them difficult to break apart.
Not only must tillage operation be carefully timed in clay soils, but organic content must be maintained. Organic material in clay soils not only protects the soil from splashing rain and erosion, but increases the water-holding capacity of the soil and makes clay soils crumblier and more friable.
Although there are approximately 20 classes of soil texture, most surface soils fall into five general textural classes. The five principal surface soil classes are loam, sandy loam, silt loam, silty loam and clay loam. Other textural designation of surface soils are sands, loamy sands, sandy clay loams and clays. In each textural class there is a range in the amount of sand, silt or clay that each class contains.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.