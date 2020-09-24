What is that new green grass growing in the well-maintained lawns this winter? It is actually a cool-seasoned grass planted over Bermuda grass lawns.
The home lawn is an integral part of the total landscape even when the Bermuda grass goes dormant in the winter. Many homeowners now want to extend that fine-texture, green turf from October through April. Overseeding the lawn with a cool-season grass will do the trick.
Remember that overseeding warm-season grasses for winter color will result in more lawn maintenance being required through the winter. This maintenance will require additional mowing, watering and fertilizing throughout the winter months.
Perennial rye grass can be planted into Bermuda grass in late September and October to produce that green turf desired. Although, annual rye grass is best used for temporary stabilization of bare ground during the fall and winter months, it can be used for overseeding.
Always buy fresh, quality seed. Research findings at OSU indicate that most perennial rye grass varieties sold have shown to work in Oklahoma conditions. There are also some recommended commercial blends on the market.
A successful overseeding operation with perennial rye grass is timed so that competition with actively growing Bermuda grass is not a problem. Homeowners should wait until growth is slowed by fall’s cool weather. If perennial rye grass is planted too late, say after November 1, cold conditions can hinder germination and growth.
Before planting, mow the Bermuda grass relatively short and remove all clippings and other debris. This operation will ensure proper light conditions for germination and provide an area that allows the seed to come in contact with the soil.
Vertical-cut or power rake the area to open the turf and soil so seed will also have a proper soil-moisture contact. Vertical-cut or power rake in two directions, making grooves in the upper soil surface that are 1/8 to 1/4 inch deep. The plan is to open the turf up for seeding with minimal disruption of the Bermuda grass turf.
A machine used for dethatching, that can be rented, works great to make the vertical-cuts needed. If the machine is not equipped with a catcher, hand rake the debris prior to seeding. Machines used for aerification can also be used to open up the turf.
The recommended overseeding rate for home lawns is 10 to 20 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. Areas receiving heavy traffic should be seeded at the higher rate. Seed may be hand broadcast, spread with a drop spreader or with a broadcast fertilizer spreader. Divide the recommended amount of seed into two equal portions and spread each portion in a different direction.
Work the seed into the soil by hand raking or dragging a flexible steel door mat over the area to ensure proper seed/soil contact. Sand may be added over the area at about 1/8 to 1/4-inch-deep prior to this operation.
During the first seven to ten days after seeding, the upper soil surface should be kept moist for about 1 inch. This will require daily, light watering. Start the water sprinkler and when the water starts flowing in the soil, turn the sprinkler off. As the grass gets established, increase the water amounts until the 1 inch of moisture is applied. Apply water as needed after that.
Fertilize to maintain the rye grass color and vigor, but don’t over feed. Apply a water soluble, complete fertilizer (10-20-10) during establishment at a rate of 1 pound of nitrogen per 1000 square feet. Additional fertilizer can be made with a straight nitrogen source (34-0-0) at a rate of 1/2 pound per 1,000 square feet, four times a growing season. However, do not fertilize after March 1. Allow the perennial rye grass to “go out” and the Bermuda grass to “come in” in the spring.