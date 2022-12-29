Have you ever wondered what that weed in your yard is or how to take better care of the plants in your house? Do you want to expand your knowledge of vegetable gardening or caring for the trees in your yard?
Starting in January through February, Oklahoma Extension will offer Master Gardener classes for anyone who wants to learn about lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens.
The Oklahoma Extension Master Gardener classes will be held on Tuesdays starting Jan. 17 and go for six weeks ending Feb. 21, 2023. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be named a Master Gardener you must attend 12 classes. So, this course is offered once a year, receiving half the credit this year and the other half of the classes in 2024.
Class topics
This year six classes will be offered in Comanche, Cotton, and Stephens counties. On Jan. 17, this year’s education learning about herbaceous ornamentals will be held at the Cotton County Fairgrounds in Walters.
On Jan. 24, soils will be covered at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton. Vegetable gardening will be the topic on Jan. 31 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan. On Feb. 7, woody ornamentals will be taught at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton. Landscape design will be covered Feb. 14, at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan. The classes will conclude Feb. 21 at the Cotton County Fairgrounds in Walters with a session on insects.
The course is open to area residents with a high school diploma who are interested in learning the latest Oklahoma State University research-based home horticulture information and practices. The registration fee is $60 for first-year participants and $30 for continuing participants and is nonrefundable.
All past Master Gardeners graduates are welcome, and classes are $10 for the set. There will be a virtual option for individuals who request that service. Registration fees cover weekly lecture from experts in the field, master gardener manual comprised of OSU Fact sheets ranging from topics on soils to Oklahoma Proven plants, fertilizers and pesticides, and much more.
For information and registration, contact Kimbreley Davis at the Cotton County OSU Extension Office at 580-875-3136 or Kimbreley.Davis@okstate.edu.