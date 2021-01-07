OSU Extension offers Master Gardener classes

The Oklahoma Cooperative Master Gardener Classes will be held on Tuesdays in January and February starting Jan. 12, 2021 and go for six weeks ending Feb. 16, 2021. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be named a Master Gardener you must attend 12 classes. So this course is offered once a year receiving half the credit this year and the other half of the classes in 2022.
This year they will be offering six classes in Comanche, Cotton, and Stephens counties. On Jan. 12, they will kick of this year’s education learning about Woody Ornamental Plants at the Cotton County Fairgrounds in Walters. On Jan. 19, 2021 the leading Oklahoma State Soil Scientist, Hailin Zhang will be covering Soil Fertility at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan. Herbaceous Ornamental Plants will be our topic on Jan. 26, 2021 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton. On Feb. 2, 2021, they will be back in Walters at the Cotton County Fairgrounds to learn about Landscape Garden Insects. Feb. 9, they will cover Vegetable Gardening at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan. On Feb. 16, they finish up the classes with an educational class on Fruits and Nuts at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton.
The course is open to area residents with a high school diploma, who are interested in learning the latest Oklahoma State University research-based home horticulture information and practices. Registration fee is $50/1st year participants and $25 for continuing participants and is nonrefundable. All past Master Gardeners Graduates are welcome and classes are free. There will be a virtual option for individuals who request that service. Registration fees cover weekly lecture from experts in the field, electronic flash drive containing the master gardener notebook comprised of OSU Fact sheets ranging from topics on soils to Oklahoma Proven plants, fertilizers and pesticides, and much more.
For information and registration contact Kimbreley Davis at the Cotton County OSU Extension Office at 580-875-3136 or Kimbreley.Davis@okstate.edu.