Ornamental grasses in your landscape

A missing group of plants that can provide a wide variety of colors, textures and even sounds is the grass and the grass-like plant families. Most homeowners think of grasses that are mowed. However, there is a large group of ornamental grasses and grasslike plants that can supply new interest in any landscape.
True grasses always have a hollow, round stems, with nodes at regular intervals. The woody-stemmed, perennial bamboos are good examples with the hollowness of their canes. Other grass-like plants, particularly sedges and rushes, are mistaken for grass and belongs to a separate family.
Grasses vary widely in color and growth habit. The architectural qualities of the taller grasses make them striking features in the herbaceous or broad-leaf border, while low-growing grasses provide a contrast at the front of the bed.
Turf grasses such as variegated purple moor grass are suited for paved areas, while the taller blue oat grass is suited on sunny areas on a patio. For a lawn specimen, a good choice includes pampas grass, with tall, nodding plumes or zebra grass with more delicate culture of flowers. For the water edge, species such as manna grass or sweet grass with their cream-striped leaves are often tinged with pink. For a large area that the native look is desirable or mowing is hard to complete, try some of the native grasses such as little bluestem, big bluestem, Indian grass, and gamma grasses.
Most grasses prefer full sun to very light shade, an open position and well-drained soil that can retain moisture. Very fertile soil encourages lush, often floppy foliage at the expense of flowers. A few varieties, mainly tall ones, need moist soils, that would be found growing alongside steam banks.
Bamboos are evergreen and woody stemmed with delicately handsome foliage and architectural outlines. Some bamboos can be used as handsome specimen plants. A few species flower regularly, but most do not bloom for several years.
Bamboos are native to the tropical and sub-tropical regions of Southeastern Asia and grow vigorously in moist soils in warm climates. Bamboos will grow in nearly any kind of soil, partially wet soils, and to a degree, poorly drained soils.
Bamboo canes grow by rhizomes, which are underground stems. Rhizomes of some species, such as hedge bamboo, spread slowly and are called clump bamboos. Clump bamboos are native to tropical regions so only a few are adapted to this area. Oriental hedge is the most widely grown species, but must be grown in ideal conditions.
Other varieties have rhizomes that spread rapidly. Rhizomes in this group may grow laterally 2 to 3 feet in a season. These rapid spreading rhizomes are called running bamboos. Use this variety with caution unless planted in buried or raised containers which will prevent spreading.
The running bamboos belong to several varieties including the fishpole bamboo, sasa palmata bamboo and the narihira bamboo. Since these bamboos are hard to keep in bounds, its growth must be restricted or it will soon form a thick jungle that extends many feet beyond the original planting.
Sedges are top-notch foliage perennials belonging to a vast plant group including 1,500 species of deciduous or evergreen rhizomatous or tufted perennial. They feature triangle stems bearing linear or strapped leaves and spikes of tiny green or brown flowers. Japanese sedge, leatherleaf sedge, New Zealand hair sedge and weeping brown sedge are a few of sedge that can enhance any landscape.
Juncaceae is a family of flowering plants commonly known as rush family. It consists of 464 know species of slow-growing rhizomatous, herbaceous monocotyledonous plants that resemble grasses and sedges. They are often grown on infertile soils in wetland habitat. Some commonly used species of rush are Baltic rush, brown bog rush and spreading rush.
