Oklahoma’s Blue Thumb is providing the opportunity for volunteer training with “Stream Protection Through Education” March 28-29, at the Heritage Room at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center, 2002 South 13th in Duncan.
The first day’s workshop, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 28, will feature “Stream Ecology Education” where participants will learn about Blue Thumb, learn stream ecology concepts, and receive a Project WET 2.0 Guide.
The second day, from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 29, will showcase “Stream Monitoring” where attendees will learn to conduct Water Quality tests on a local creek and receive a Healthy Water, Healthy People Monitoring Guide.
Oklahoma’s Blue Thumb is a statewide citizen science program that trains volunteers to monitor creeks and streams and share their knowledge of water quality with others. The goal of Blue Thumb is to empower people to protect water in their region from nonpoint source pollution. Over 75 Oklahoma streams are being monitored by Blue Thumb volunteers.
The goal of Blue Thumb is to provide stream protection through education. This is accomplished by empowering citizens across the state to monitor a local stream and teaching them how to educate others about Oklahoma’s water resources. The first step to becoming a Blue Thumb volunteer is to attend a volunteer training like these being offered in Duncan.
The training in Duncan is being held in conjunction with the “Little Beaver Creek Watershed” project. The project is a collaborative effort between local landowners, state agencies and other stakeholders who are working together to reduce the amount of sediment and bacteria that reaches Lake Waurika. Blue Thumb has interest from a number of local residents who want to know more about protecting their streams through monitoring.
Teachers are encouraged to participate because they often include their students, thus giving them “hands on” opportunities to be involved in science at an outdoor level.
Registration is $25. To register, please go to http://www.bluethumbok.com/ . For more information, please contact the Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s Blue Thumb staff at Bluethumb@Conservation.ok.gov .