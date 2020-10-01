The temperatures are beginning to fall, well almost, and the night temperatures are falling. Don’t put those tools up just yet because it is now time to start thinking about what needs to be done in the garden and landscape before winter sets in.
The high temperatures and on and off drought have killed or damaged many trees and shrubs. It is too early to tell the amount of damage that has occurred. If the gardener knows for sure that the tree and shrub are dead or dying, October is the best month to plant container grown trees and shrubs. Be sure to water all trees and shrubs throughout the winter months.
October is a great month to establish or re-establish the cool season grasses such as tall fescue. Tall fescue turfgrass will grow in the fall and early spring to provide a year-round turf. When looking for a variety check to see which varieties best withstood the high temperatures and drought. Although Kentucky-31 is a forage type grass it probably is better in drought hardiness than most of the improved varieties.
About the middle of the month the soil and air will be cool enough to start planting pansy and mums as well as ornamental kale and cabbage. First the old annual flowers need to be removed and the soil cultivated and aerated to control the weeds. If there are a lot of weeds and grass, then spray the area first with Roundup to get them under control. It is especially important to control any Bermuda grass that has been growing all summer. Give it about two weeks to kill the existing weeds before planting.
As with annuals if there is a weed problem in your perennial bed, now is the best time for control. Pulling up the weeds is probably the best way but the hardest. While the tops of the perennial have died down and are small, the gardener can place a bucket, plastic or some other protective covering over the entire plant and spray the weeds with Roundup. Just make sure that the product dries before removing the protective covering.
Before a frost or freeze, take stem cuttings of perennials, basal cuttings of rock garden plants and leaf-bud cuttings of shrubs. Take semi ripe cuttings of trees, climbing plants and herbs. Insert the cuttings into a prepared container of a propagation soil mix and label the different cuttings. To encourage rapid rooting, place container in a misting chamber with temperatures staying around 70-75 degrees F. and preferably with bottom heat
Since temperatures were high in August and September, it is still beneficial to apply the pre-emergence herbicides to control annual bluegrass, bromegrass, henbit and any other winter annual grassy or broadleaf weeds.
Warm days in October are excellent days to control dandelions and emerging winter annual broadleaf weeds. By using a 2,4-D type contact herbicide now, you can eliminate the plants that would bloom next spring. Emerging winter weeds are small and easier to kill than next spring.
Spring flowering bulbs can be planted during October. Tulips can be planted through December. Tulip bulbs require well-drained soils in good sunlight and planted at 5 to 6 inches deep.
Tender perennials such as cannas, dahlias and caladium can usually withstand the cold if mulched. If the bulbs are to be dug, allow the tops to be killed by a frost. A few days later, cut off the tops and dry them for a few hours. Store the roots in a cool dry
All shrubs and young trees should be watered before hard freezing weather to insulate the plant. Evergreen plants exposed to northern winter winds require more water because of the drying effect of these winds.
