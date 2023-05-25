Mulches in your landscape

Mulches control annual grasses and weeds, eliminates the need for cultivation, reduces moisture evaporation, increases water absorption and retention, and regulates soil temperatures. Mulches also decrease soil erosion from heavy rains, protect plants from bacteria splashing up on the leaves and allow easier movement through the garden during very wet periods.
The many business in Lawton that has stacks and stacks of bagged mulch setting in their parking lots and garden center should be a key to the importance of mulch in the landscape. Mulch not only benefits the plant, but they provide aesthetic value to the landscape.
Southwest Oklahoma soils are high in mineral content, but low in organic matter. The use of organic mulches in the home landscape and their incorporation into the soil at the close of the growing season provides an opportunity to increase soil organic matter content, improve the physical condition of the soil and add some nutrients. Adding mulch to the soil over time can make a heavy soil lighter, more crumbly and easier to till. In soils that are more sand, mulch holds the soil particles together, increasing their water holding capacity.
Surface mulches will provide conditions for plant roots to develop throughout the top inches of soil to absorb water, nutrients and oxygen. Lush stem, leaf, flower, and fruit growth follows the development of vigorous, extensive root growth from mulches.
Many materials are available for mulch. The selection of a particular material depends upon the cost, availability, season of the year and the plants to be mulched. Mulches can range from wood chips to straw and grass clippings.
Most landscapers are familiar with the chips or shredded wood. Hardwood chips such as cedar, cypress and oak last longer and usually will not float, whereas softwoods like pines will decay faster and float. These mulches can be bought in bags or bulk, in nuggets, chips and in several different colors to give that aesthetic look. The mulch from tree service companies can be used, but are usually not grounded to a uniform state so the gardener losses the aesthetic value of the mulch.
Suitable organic mulch materials should not decompose within a season and should not contain undesirable quantities of viable weed seeds and harmful disease organisms or pests. The material must be easily applied and remain in place. It should not pack down and should be effective for several seasons. Mulch can be incorporated with the soil for further decomposition.
Mulch should be applied soon after the emergence of the seedlings or following transplant. Flowers, shrubs and newly planted trees should be mulched whenever possible. Mature trees can be mulch about one to two feet around the trunk to keep the weedeaters and lawn mowers away and protect barren soil from erosion, but does not benefit the tree because of their extended root growth.
The depth of a mulch layer will be influenced by the texture of the mulch since a primary objective is to prevent the germination and growth of annual weeds and grasses. The amount used may vary from 1 inch for saw dust, peat moss, lawn clippings, compost or similar density material for flower beds to 3 to 4 inches for shrubs and trees. Keep mulch away from the trunk of plants one to two inches to eliminate moisture from forming around the trunk.
Another type of mulch that flower and vegetable gardeners may want to consider is the polyethylene film, plastics and woven fiber. Airtight sheets of plastic or polyethylene provide excellent grass and weed control but are less desirable as mulching materials.
Crushed rocks, stone, pebbles and colored rubber chips make poor mulch because they absorb heat and make the area too hot for good plant growth. Bermudagrass and weeds are difficult to keep out of rock beds, resulting in a weedy mess.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.