Mulches in your landscape

Mulches control annual grasses and weeds, eliminates the need for cultivation, reduces moisture evaporation, increases water absorption and retention, and regulates soil temperatures. Mulches also decrease soil erosion from heavy rains, protect plants from bacteria splashing up on the leaves and allow easier movement through the garden during very wet periods.

 Courtesy photo

The many business in Lawton that has stacks and stacks of bagged mulch setting in their parking lots and garden center should be a key to the importance of mulch in the landscape. Mulch not only benefits the plant, but they provide aesthetic value to the landscape.

