Mowing during wet weather

Rain, rain go away I have to mow my lawn today. We are experiencing heavy rains that are interrupting our mowing schedule. To mow wet turfgrass or wait until it dries even though it’s getting higher than the one-third rule becomes the question.
As a rule, never remove more than one-third of the leaf blade at any one mowing. Exceeding the one-third rule may result in severe shock to the plant. Excessive defoliation stimulates leaf growth, which drastically reduces roots that causes the turfgrass to thin.
Normally, mowing frequency should be determined by the shoot growth rather than convenience or a set weekly schedule. The proper mowing height will be determined by the species of turfgrass and its use. Common bermudagrass grown in a normal lawn situation would start mowing height of one inch and progress to 2 1/2 to 3 inches by the end of the growing season. Tall fescue grass is a bunch grass that should start at a mowing height of 2 inches during November to March, 2 1/2 inches for April and May and then to 3 inches from June through September.
When the lawn cannot be mowed because of wet weather or a lengthy vacation, then the practice, unfortunately, is to mow the grass at the same height it was last mowed. This cutting height cuts more than one-third of the leaf blade creating greater stress on the turfgrass. When turfgrass is mowed at extremely lower heights it puts the plant under considerable stress due to the constant leaf removal.
It is better to raise the mowing height one or even two settings higher, so the mower cuts a length that keeps the cutting height at the one-third rule. Then, three to four days later, mow again, lowering the mower back one setting or back to the regular setting. The lawn will look green and healthy opposed to a brown, scalped turfgrass.
Catching and removing the grass clippings or letting them fall back to the soil is usually a preference rather than a rule. However, because of the large amount of grass clippings left on the lawn when turfgrass is allowed to grow, it is better to catch the clippings. Allowing the clippings to drop will leave large amount of clippings on the lawn that will shade the turfgrass and put even more stress on the plants. Catching the grass clippings will allow the soil to dry out faster allowing the roots to “breath”.
When mowing wet grass and large clumps of grass end up on the turf, allowing those clumps to dry out then start collecting the clumps in a bag attachment.
Most turfgrass professionals will not mow wet grass because it makes plants more susceptible to diseases and clogs up the mower. If the lawn needs to be mowed and it continues to rain, more stress is place on the turfgrass if it is allowed to grow than if it is mowed wet. If mowing wet grass is necessary, periodically stop the mower and clean out the bottom side of the base to allow even flow of the cut grass and saves wear on the mower.
Lawn diseases occur when the environmental conditions favor the growth and development of diseases. High humidity and moisture are two conditions that favor disease growth. Most turfgrass foliar pathogens require at least 12 hours of leaf wetness before the disease can penetrate the plant. Disease pathogens also enter the turfgrass plant through cut leaf tips, so it is important to use a sharp mower blade when mowing wet turfgrass.
When mowing turfgrass during rainy weather, continue with the turfgrass fertilizer program. Heavy growth cause by excess moisture removes more nutrients than normal; a critical time that nutrients should be available. One pound of nitrogen per 1000 square feet of lawn area every month will carry the turfgrass through the growing season.
