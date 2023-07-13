Mowing during wet weather
Courtesy photo

Rain, rain go away I have to mow my lawn today. We are experiencing heavy rains that are interrupting our mowing schedule. To mow wet turfgrass or wait until it dries even though it’s getting higher than the one-third rule becomes the question.

As a rule, never remove more than one-third of the leaf blade at any one mowing. Exceeding the one-third rule may result in severe shock to the plant. Excessive defoliation stimulates leaf growth, which drastically reduces roots that causes the turfgrass to thin.