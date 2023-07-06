Mosquito control in your landscape

Water management to prevent mosquito breeding is the first method of control. Eggs do not hatch unless water is present.

 Courtesy photo

Spring rains bring spring flowers – but this time it also brings a mosquito population outbreak. Anyone who spends any time outdoors will find an abundance of mosquitoes in Southwestern Oklahoma. Whether in the home, yard or elsewhere, mosquitoes can make outdoor life miserable.

Adult mosquitoes are small fragile insects with slender bodies in length from 1/8 to 1/2 inches long. Only the female bites, feeding on the blood by means of a long beak or piercing proboscis. Male mosquitoes feed only on plant nectar.