Mosquito control in your landscape

Spring rains bring spring flowers – but this time it also brings a mosquito population outbreak. Anyone who spends any time outdoors will find an abundance of mosquitoes in Southwestern Oklahoma. Whether in the home, yard or elsewhere, mosquitoes can make outdoor life miserable.
Adult mosquitoes are small fragile insects with slender bodies in length from 1/8 to 1/2 inches long. Only the female bites, feeding on the blood by means of a long beak or piercing proboscis. Male mosquitoes feed only on plant nectar.
A mosquito passes through four stages of development: egg, larva, pupa and adult. The egg, larva and pupa must have water in order to development. Female mosquitoes lay their eggs on water surfaces or in places that will later become flooded.
Eggs of the mosquitoes usually hatch in 2 to 3 days after they are laid. The eggs hatch into larvae or “wigglers’ that go through four larval stages. Larvae normally mature in 7 to 10 days and then molt and change into pupae.
Pupae usually transform into adults within 2 or 3 days and then within another 1 or 2 days, the females are ready to feed. Usually, females require a blood meal before producing eggs.
Adult mosquitoes tend to seek shelter from the sun during the day. They often find protection in dense vegetation such as hedges, high grass, unkept yards or wooded areas.
Water management to prevent mosquito breeding is the first method of control. Again, eggs do not hatch unless water is present. Locating standing water in the area such as tin cans, tires, buckets, children’s toys, other water-catching devices and getting rid of them will help in controlling mosquito populations. Also draining children’s swimming pools when not in use, changing the water in birdbaths and pets drinking water once a week, cleaning gutters to ensure water doesn’t back up and draining tire tracts, wheelbarrows, truck beds will help. Keeping the grass mowed around ponds and other bodies of water will eliminate areas where adults can hide.
Attacking the mosquito problem primary at its source, through larval control, is an effective way of reducing the population. The larva stage of development is the only time when it is truly confined, concentrated and most readily controlled. When standing water cannot be eliminated, then an insecticide can be used.
Adult control programs are most successful if large areas are treated. However, adult mosquito control provides only temporary relief by reducing populations to fewer annoying levels.
Coarse sprays with permethrin applied to shrubbery and other dense, low-growing vegetation can reduce adult mosquitoes for a few days. This is fine if the application is made the day before a backyard picnic or family gathering but has little benefit in reducing adult mosquitoes for an extended period of time.
Several techniques for adult mosquito control are on the market. Mosquito Magnet®. Mosquitoes and Thermo Fogging system are just a few that are available. Most of these have not proven effective in controlling mosquitoes.
Repellants can protect humans from mosquito bites for 1 to 5 hours, depending on the amount of sweating and rubbing of the skin and the percentage of active ingredient in the repellent. The area to be protected should be covered evenly, because mosquitoes will find and bite untreated area. It is often helpful to use spray repellent on outer clothing. Mosquito repellents with DEET perform the best and the next in line is the soybean-based repellents.
Citronella torches and candles, Avon’s Skin-So-Soft, Bug Guard Plus Lotions, the wrist bands and other repellents provide some protection from mosquitoes. These products if used should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas.
Bug zappers are useless because mosquitoes are not attracted to the light. These zappers will attract beneficial insects that can help control other unwanted insects.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.