March maintenance in your landscape

It’s hard to think about working in the landscape when the temperature is 16 degrees with sleet on the ground, but you know the saying in Oklahoma, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait, it will change in a hurry.” Spring is on its way and it is time to start working in the landscape.
The first thing to look at is the extent of freeze damage the plants experienced over the last two freezing weather events. Diagnosing plant problems is not always an easy task especially when the gardener has to wait for new spring growth to determine the amount of damage. When damage does occur, those affect plant parts should be pruned. Prune by removing any broken branches or leaves and stems that have turn brown or straw color. It’s also is a good time to prune evergreen shrubs that still has last year’s growth.
Those homeowners, who have been maintaining their lawns during this past season are probably not experiencing green weeds in the lawn. But just wait. Winter annuals or cool-season weeds that most homeowners encounter will soon be breaking dormancy and will be seen in the lawn.
The annual broadleaf weeds in greatest numbers are henbit, common chickweed, shepherd purse, sow thistle, bur clover and horseweed. These weeds can be control with herbicides like 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP or combinations of the three. These herbicides can be used as a spot spray or a total coverage of the lawn. Avoid getting too close to trees, shrubs and flowers because they can be harmed by the spray drift or even taken up by the roots from the soil.
Bermudagrass is not actively growing at this time and probably won’t until late April. Mowing can begin now but it is last year’s growth that is being cut. Turfgrass is mowed at about 1 to 1 ½ inches in March to get rid of last year’s growth and weeds to allow this year’s growth to begin. Scalping, cutting at the mowers lowest setting, is harmful to the grass and only speed-up the grass growth by 2 to 3 days.
Lawn fertilization should be started around the middle of April. Fertilizer applied now is a waste, because it could leach out from spring rains and feed the weeds. In late April all the grass plants will come out of dormancy and be ready for the fertilizer.
March is the best time to prune roses. The severity of pruning depends on the rose type; however, certain principles of pruning apply to all roses. Always remove dead and dying shoots, cutting back to disease-free shoots, usually white pith, even if this means pruning almost to ground level. Remove any cross-branch growth that might impede the main shoot, or twiggy growth.
Always make a clean, angled cut above a rose bud that faces in the direction in which the new shoot should develop. This is usually an outward facing bud. Cut to the appropriate height if a dormant bud is not visible, and cut any stubs that develop later.
March is the major planting season for Southwest Oklahoma. Most bare-rooted or packaged plants should be planted between mid-February to mid-April or until the end of the frost period. Balled and burlapped plants are dug with roots and soil intact and covered so they can be planted anytime. Container-grown is the best method of producing better quality trees and can be planted in the fall or spring.
In Southwest Oklahoma, February 15 to March 10 is the best months for planting cool-season vegetables. Cool-season vegetables are those plants that the plant is eaten rather than the fruit. Some good examples are beets, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, onions, potato and spinach. Those plants such as tomatoes, peppers, beans, squash and fruit bearing vegetables are planted around April 15.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.