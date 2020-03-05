Saturday, the Lawton Farmers Market Institute will host a class on methods for Growing Healthy and Delicious Microgreens. All aspects will be covered including the growing medium, light source, and seed choices.
Saturday, March 14, the Institute will host a garden forum just in time for gardening season. If you have gardening-related questions, from seed to harvest and everything in between, the panel will be ready to address your concerns with break out sessions for specific subjects.
All classes are free and open to the public, and begin at 9 a.m. in the Cameron University Plant Sciences building on SW 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive. The Lawton Farmers Market is held in the Animal Sciences building at the same time .
where you will find a variety of fresh, local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market’s Facebook page.