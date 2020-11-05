On Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market moves to their Winter Market location at Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences complex located on Southwest 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive. The market hours will remain the same from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Masks are required on Cameron University property and the market will be observing social distancing guidelines, as well as controlled numbers of patrons and vendors, and entry and exit regulations. All precautions will be observed for the protection of the market patrons and vendors.
The market has a variety of vendors including locally raised meat, produce, food products, as well as crafters and artisans.
“On any given Saturday you are likely to find a variety of things ranging from locally grown produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, including candles, handmade soap, and woodwork, to locally raised goat meat, longhorn beef, angus beef, farm fresh eggs, and even coffee,” said Cathy Field, market spokesperson. “We invite you to spend some time with us, come out on Saturdays and support the small farms and farmers in our area, as well as the small businesses that are at your Lawton Farmers Market.”
The Lawton Farmers Market will soon break ground on their new permanent location in downtown Lawton. They welcome all donations to the building fund. If you would like to donate to the Build the Market fund raising campaign, you may pick up a donation envelope at the Lawton Farmers Market on Saturdays, or mail a donation to Lawton Farmers Market, PO Box 1974, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501. There are still naming opportunities open for larger donations. You may contact the market for more information. The Lawton Farmers Market Institute is a 501c3 so all donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.