Lawton Farmers Market to hold Pickle Fest Saturday
Metro Creative

It’s Pickle Fest time at the Lawton Farmers Market where they will be celebrating all things pickle on Saturday. The first of its kind in southwest Oklahoma, Pickle Fest will be held from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the farmers market location at 77 SW 4th St. Lots of fun activities and food offerings centered around pickles will be happening, including a pickle competition, pickle eating contest, and pickle items throughout the market.

The Homemade Pickle Categories are: Dill Pickles, Sweet Pickles, Bread and Butter Pickles, and Hot and Spicy Pickles. All entries can be submitted at the market from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friday, or 8 — 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. All entries are due at the judging table in the Terry Bell Classroom no later than 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. No entries will be accepted after 9:30 a.m., no exceptions. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. or as long as pickle samples last. Winners will be announced once the tickets are counted. The public will help judge the pickles this year. They will receive four free tickets, one for each category, and, after tasting the pickles, will vote for their favorite in each category. There will be a monetary prize for the first-place winner in each category.