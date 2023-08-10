Lawton Farmers Market to hold Pickle Fest Saturday

It’s Pickle Fest time at the Lawton Farmers Market where they will be celebrating all things pickle on Saturday. The first of its kind in southwest Oklahoma, Pickle Fest will be held from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the farmers market location at 77 SW 4th St. Lots of fun activities and food offerings centered around pickles will be happening, including a pickle competition, pickle eating contest, and pickle items throughout the market.
The Homemade Pickle Categories are: Dill Pickles, Sweet Pickles, Bread and Butter Pickles, and Hot and Spicy Pickles. All entries can be submitted at the market from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friday, or 8 — 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. All entries are due at the judging table in the Terry Bell Classroom no later than 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. No entries will be accepted after 9:30 a.m., no exceptions. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. or as long as pickle samples last. Winners will be announced once the tickets are counted. The public will help judge the pickles this year. They will receive four free tickets, one for each category, and, after tasting the pickles, will vote for their favorite in each category. There will be a monetary prize for the first-place winner in each category.
The Homemade Pickle Contest Rules are: Please submit enough pickles for 100 samples for each category entered. The jars should be labeled with only what category you are entering it in. The name of the contestant is not allowed on the jars. Jars will be numbered when you register. Jars must be unopened with a proper seal. Wax or broken seals will not be accepted. Jars will not be accepted if the center of the seal is popped up. Contestants are limited to one entry per category.
A fun new event this year is a Pickle Eating Contest and the crowning of the Pickle King and Pickle Queen. Registration for the Pickle Eating Contest King and Queen contestants is from 8 — 9:30 a.m. in the outdoor Pavilion. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, and sign a waiver. The contest will take the first 15 men and women who sign up, and will begin promptly at 10 a.m. with the Queen contestants going first, followed by the King contestants. Each competitor will have 10 minutes to eat up to 15 pickles. Winners will be crowned King and Queen of Pickles, and receive a Pickle Fest t-shirt and gift certificate.
In addition to the pickle contests there will also be a Kids Corner with pickle-themed coloring sheets and pickle ice while supplies last.
All events at the Pickle Fest are free and open to the public. The Lawton Farmers Market takes SNAP, does DoubleUp and Senior SNAP, and OKFresh. For more information about Pickle Fest, or the Lawton Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page, or call Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472.