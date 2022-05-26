Lawton Farmers Market is launching an evening Food Truck Tuesday and Evening Market.
The new market will be held from 4-7 p.m. and will run Tuesday through Sept. 7.
“Our market is known for fresh, locally-grown, in-season produce, meats, baked goods, and other local food items. We’re excited to offer that same variety at our Tuesday market, and shoppers have a chance to stop on their way home from work, enjoy something from the food trucks and re-stock during the week,” said Cathy Field. “Also, if you are an area grower, meat vendor, or food producer from one of our neighboring towns, and you have not yet joined the Lawton Farmers Market as a regular vendor because you have your own farmers market, this gives you one more place to take your fresh produce, meats, eggs and other food items during the week. We encourage you to reach out and ask us about selling at the Tuesday market.”
Food Truck Tuesday is chance for all of the area food trucks to set up for free, and a place where shoppers are encouraged to grab dinner and shop with local growers, producers and bakers.
If you are a musician and would like to set up for Food Truck Tuesday and Evening Market, and for more information about setting up your food truck, or being a vendor at the Lawton Farmers Market, contact Cindy Nocton, director, at (580) 678-9472.