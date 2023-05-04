The Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street, will go to the dogs on Saturday when it holds its annual Dog Days.
Dr. Holly Lunsford, with Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital, will offer discounted annual vaccinations including a full set with a free heartworm test for $55, exam only with free heartworm test for $28, and specials on Bravecto and Interceptor Plus. For more information on the vaccinations and specials, call Lunsford’s office, 580-529-7387.
Various dog-oriented booths include Paws With Love, K9 and Kitties Too, Turd Burglars, Woofies, Pop Art Pet Pix and Comanche County Pet resource Center. Visitors can bring a donation of a toy, pet food or cash donations to the Resource Center booth and receive a treat bag for their donation.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit Farmers The Market Facebook page for details on their online dog photo competition.
Dogs are allowed at the market as long as they are on a short, non-retractable leash, and under owners control at all times. Dogs must be kept away from produce, plants and other food products, and must be sociable to people and other dogs. Owners are responsible for cleaning up any accidents. If these rules aren’t followed the Market Manager has the right to ask owners to remove their dog.
For more information about Dog Days, contact Leta Carillo, event coordinator, 580-483-3868, or Market Manager Cindy Nocton, 580-648-9472.
An ongoing gardening forum is held from 8-9 a.m. every Saturday in the Terry Bell classroom. As part of their ongoing series of classes a Straw Bale Gardening Class will be held at 10 a.m. Both are free and open to the public.