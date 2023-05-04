The Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street, will go to the dogs on Saturday when it holds its annual Dog Days.

Dr. Holly Lunsford, with Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital, will offer discounted annual vaccinations including a full set with a free heartworm test for $55, exam only with free heartworm test for $28, and specials on Bravecto and Interceptor Plus. For more information on the vaccinations and specials, call Lunsford’s office, 580-529-7387.

