The Lawton Farmers Market will begin its summer Market on Saturday at the Cameron University Stadium Parking Lot, 227 SW 38th Street.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.
The Comanche County Health Department will be at opening day offering all three vaccines to the public ages 12 and up. Any children under the age of 18 must have a parent in attendance to receive the vaccination. The shots are free.
A variety of vendors will be on hand for opening day. Attendees will find all kinds of meat vendors, including beef, aged beef, grass fed longhorn beef, lamb, pastured pork, and goat, lots of farm fresh eggs, plus spring fruits and vegetables ranging from different types of leafy greens from bok choy to lettuces, to kale, beets, radishes, celery, strawberries, sprouts, and more.
Artisan craft vendors will be on hand with handmade soap, woodwork, leatherwork, handcrafted and hand sewn items, and many other creations. There will be lots of baked goods ranging from authentic German baked goods, to homemade breads, cakes, cookies and even gourmet dog treats. Expect to see a variety of new food trucks at the market all summer long.
Cameron University is still under a mask mandate, so visitors to the market are required to wear a mask. The market will implement proper precautions, utilize safe measures, and adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines until further notice.
Upcoming summer events at the Lawton Farmers Market include their annual Dog Days at the Market on May 22 with Dr. Holly Lunsford of Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital with specials on shots, flea, tick and heartworm prevention products.
For more information, and details about upcoming events, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or lawtonfarmersmarket.com