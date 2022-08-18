Lawton Farmers Market Pickle Festival Aug 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Judges for Saturday’s Pickle Festival at the Lawton Farmers Market were Mayor Stan Booker, Taron Epps and Linda Chapman. Photo courtesy Cathy Fields Winners from the Dill pickle catagory are displayed from the Lawton Farmers Market first ever Pickle Festival last Saturday. Photo courtesy Cathy Fields A yummy view from the top of Mary Molsbee’s winning jar of dill pickles during the Lawton Farmers Market Pickle Festival. Photo courtesy Cathy Fields Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sweet Pickles: Kris Forsyth 1st placeDill Pickles: Mary Molsbee 1st placeGriggs Veggies 2nd placeJennifer Resler 3rd placeBread and Butter Pickles: Mary Molsbee 1st placeGriggs Veggies 2nd placeJulia Dennis 3rd placeHot and Spicy Pickles: Mary Molsbee 1st placeKris Forsyth 2nd placeGriggs Veggies 3rd placeBest in Show: Mary Molsbee for her Bread and Butter PicklesJudges: Stan Booker, Taron Epps and Linda Chapman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Molsbee Place Farmer Pickle Festival Kris Forsyth Linda Chapman Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists