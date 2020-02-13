On Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market Institute will hold a Seed Starting 101 Class. The class will be held at the Lawton Farmers Market Winter Market location at Cameron University in the Plant Sciences Building on SW 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive. Participants will learn the basics of starting seeds for their spring gardens and will be planting tomato seeds.
Two other classes will be held during the month of February to help beginners learn new gardening skills. On Saturday, Feb. 22 participants will learn the importance of Soil Preparation, and on Saturday, Feb. 29 the Basics of Drip Irrigation will be offered.
All classes begin at 9 a.m., are free and open to the public.
For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.