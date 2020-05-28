Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market will move to their new summer location at Cameron University, 227 SW 38th, which is the parking lot at the corner of Northwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. The market will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. — noon.
“We have been at the Comanche County Fairgrounds for over 10 years, but because of COVID-19 the fairgrounds did not know when they were going to reopen. This location will allow us to spread out, have all of our vendors present, including our crafters and artisans, while still being able to social distance,” said Dr. Ed Legako, board president of the Southwest Growers Association.
This year marks the 12th summer that the Lawton Farmers Market has been in operation in southwest Oklahoma. The market accepts SNAP and has again been chosen to participate in the Double Up program, as well as the Farmers Market Senior Nutrition Program, and some vendors take Chickasaw vouchers. For more information on those programs stop by the SNAP booth at the Lawton Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
“The Lawton Farmers Market continues to grow every year, if you haven’t been to the market in awhile come and check us out, we add new vendors all the time. We have vendors who offer beef, pastured pork, lamb and longhorn beef, farm fresh eggs, lots of fresh veggies and seasonal fruits, baked goods, canned goods, honey, crafters, and artisans,” said Cathy Field, board member. “It’s just a fun place to be on Saturday morning, and we encourage you to shop us first, shop local and support all of our small farms, farmers and businesses here in southwest Oklahoma.”
For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.