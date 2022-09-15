Chinese pistache

Chinese pistache trees are popular in Oklahoma and are known for their resistance to drought and vibrant red and yellow color in fall.

 Courtesy Oklahoma Proven

September is the beginning of the fall season and gardeners have a second season for planting and maintenance in the landscape.

Remember the fall season is better than the spring season to plant trees and shrubs. The landscape nurseries are getting in new trees and shrubs so look for fresh newly arrived plants. A lightly leafed tree or shrub, roots showing at the top and bottom is not necessarily a good buy.