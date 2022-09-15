September is the beginning of the fall season and gardeners have a second season for planting and maintenance in the landscape.
Remember the fall season is better than the spring season to plant trees and shrubs. The landscape nurseries are getting in new trees and shrubs so look for fresh newly arrived plants. A lightly leafed tree or shrub, roots showing at the top and bottom is not necessarily a good buy.
When buying a new tree do a little research on the mature height and width that the tree can grow to eliminate problems with crowding from buildings, sidewalks and driveways.
Look for the “Oklahoma Proven” varieties such as Chinese Pistache, bald cypress, bur oak, Shumard oak, Kentucky coffee tree, Shantung maple and others listed on “OSU Top Ten” list. Shrubs can include oak-leaf hydrangea, spirea, deciduous holly, Japanese kerria, crape myrtle, and winter jasmines to only name a few.
September is an important time to fertilize trees and shrubs. Nutrient-starved plants should be fertilized to correct any deficiencies before a killing frost. If the trees and shrubs look healthy or a soil test shows that phosphorous and potassium is adequate, only apply a high nitrogen fertilizer at a rate of 1 pound of nitrogen per 1000 square feet of root area.
Since we had a dry spring and 100 plus temperatures this summer, be on the lookout for symptom of plant stress. Leaf scorch is a non-infectious disease that shows up on leaves as a browning or drying at the outer margin or in the areas between the veins of the leaf. Usually scorch symptoms appear during hot, dry, windy weather. Scorch itself will not kill a plant, but it may weaken it to a point where insects and disease pathogens can cause further injury.
September is mum and dianthus planting month. Plant the shorter garden variety of mums because these varieties bear many small flowers per plant and they stay short and compact.
Many varieties of dianthus will reseed themselves. If you don’t want new plants next spring, remove the seed head or pull the plant before the seeds dislodge from the spent flower. If you want new plants, allow the spent flowers to remain on the plants until the seeds sheds.
During September a pre-emergence weed control herbicide should be applied to the turfgrass area. A thorough coverage is important to eliminate any skip areas that will allow the weed to emerge. Professional pesticide operators have the equipment to produce the thorough coverage needed, so they should be considered over self-application. Those weeds that are now growing can still be control by apply a post emergence herbicide such as 2, 4-D and MSMA. Extreme care should be exercised to avoid tree, shrub and flower roots that can be damaged with these products.
Tall fescue, a cool-season turfgrass, should be seeded this month. Apply about four to six pounds of seed per 1000 square feet. Distribute the seed half in one direction and half in the opposite direction for thorough coverage. After seeding, apply a light covering of soil or roll a grass roller over the area to get the seed in contact with the soil. Water the grass seed lightly at least two times a day until grass emerges then water deeper and less often. Mowing can begin once the grass reaches three to four inches in height.
A “winterized” fertilizer is not needed on bermudagrass if a complete fertilizer has been applied this year or a soil test has shown there was an abundance of phosphorus and potassium in the soil. Bermudagrass will begin to get harder to mow and slower growing this month. This is natural because the grass is getting ready for the winter season by storing food in the root system.
