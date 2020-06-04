Anyone can buy plants and plant them in the landscape. Most people can group them in a design that can mimic mother nature. But the right plant selection can mean the difference between a plant with a long life or one that will have to be pulled out.
Deciduous shade trees affect the environment around the home more than any other plantings. When combined with grass and evergreen trees they cleanse, cool and warm our environment.
Few shade or ornamental trees make much contribution to the environment in less than 15 years. In fact, many trees require 25 years of growth to really make a showing. Therefore, it is very important to choose the right tree.
The evergreen trees are the cone-bearing plants normally called conifers. Evergreen conifers include trees and shrubs such as arborvitae, Arizona cypress, juniper, pine, spruce, and true cedars, each of which has several specimens in their families.
All conifers are not evergreen, such as the Bald Cypress, which is deciduous or drops its leaves in the winter. The Juniper cones look like berries rather than cones but they belong to the coniferous plant family.
The degree of color tones varies within conifer species. For example, blue color is less common than green. A few, such as Colorado Blue Spruce and its varieties are famous for their blue color though this color varies from tree to tree. Almost all species have a blue or blue-green variety not typical of that species.
One problem with coniferous evergreen trees is that homeowners plant them to close together. Most require from 12 to 25 feet of space to spread. Misshaped evergreen and deciduous trees are a common sight leaning away from the shadow pattern of a large shade tree or building. Cedar and pines tree should be planted at least 10 to 15 feet from a wall or at the end of a mature tree branch. These trees are not foundation plants.
Broadleaf evergreen shrubs and trees hold their leaves through the winter and never completely defoliate. The evergreen quality makes broadleaf evergreen the most popular. Broadleaf evergreens can be grown as hedges since they have many dormant buds and only two major bursts of growth, once each in spring and fall. Hollies are among the most popular of the broadleaf evergreen because they have the best growth variety by species, climatic adaption and the degree of shelter and shade tolerance.
Deciduous shrub, vines and groundcover plants give the landscape the bold splashes of color that signals the change of the season from the brilliant yellow of forsythia in March to the vibrant red-winged euonymus in the fall.
Deciduous plants are woody plants that lose their leases mostly in the fall, thus making them barren for winter. Some are attractive in their bare state such as crape myrtle, lilac and sumac. However, since Oklahoma doesn’t always have the snow cover, the homeowner should choose sites for deciduous plants carefully for their full beauty.
Most deciduous shrubs are grown for their seasonal flowers. Those plants flowering between January and June are termed “spring flowering shrubs” such as forsythia and most spirea. Such shrubs bloom for only ten days to two weeks. Thus for 50 weeks they look less attractive.
Shrubs, vines and ground cover plants which bloom between January and June form their flower buds the previous seasons. Thus, if pruning is necessary, do so only as the flowers fade.
Very few deciduous shrubs and vines flower in the fall. One exception is the blue spirea which blooms in August and September. Several shrubs have very showy autumn foliage color such as crape myrtle and winged euonymus. Wing euonymus turns flaming red in the sun and pink in light shade.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.