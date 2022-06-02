June maintenance in your landscape

June is here and our maintenance of the landscape continues. Most years the month of June signals the beginning of hot weather, However, we already have had above 100 degrees temperatures so most plants have begun their spring and early summer growth.
There is still time to plant the trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals needed to complete the landscape design. If plant material quality is lacking, it is better to wait for the fall or next year when quality plants are available. However, if the homeowner can get the plant material at a bargain price, there might be a chance of plant establishment.
After the first year of establishment, vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shorten on new trees. Watch for forks in the main trunk and remove the least desirable trunk as soon as noticed. On mature trees, pruning can begin any time the tree is dormant. An exception is on damaged or limbs that are a health risk.
Remain alert for insect damage. Insects can move into a garden and increase rapidly to damaging populations. Plants in and around the garden should be examined at least once a week for insects and damage especially during the growing season. These plants should be examined thoroughly by searching under the leaves, around developing fruit, along stems and at the plant crown area. While examining plants, note feeding damage signs such as insect droppings, holes in leaves or fruit and deformed leaves.
If the lawn has not been fertilized, June is a good month to start. Turfgrass needs about five pounds of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft per season. This is usually applied at a rate of one pound of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft., five times a year starting May 1 and ending September 1. If a slow-release fertilizer is used, apply 3 times per year. The best fertilizer is the cheapest. The overall best fertilizer for a lawn is 33-0-0.
Adding mulch around the plants can make a heavy soil lighter, more crumbly and easier to till. The most popular mulches for landscaping are the chipped or shredded tree bark. Hardwood bark is the best mechanical mulch, since it is fibrous and will interlock. It is heavy enough to provide good moisture retention yet it allows good water and air permeability. Hardwood barks also have good antifungal and anti-insect properties. The colored mulches can add aesthetic value to any landscape.
Post-emergent control of crabgrass and other summer weeds is best controlled on young actively growing in June. For the most parts, broadleaf weeds can be control with contact herbicides like 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP or combinations of the three (Weed-B-Gone). When applying these herbicides avoid getting too close to trees, shrubs and flowers because they can be harmed by the spray drift or even taken up by the roots from the soil.
June can be a turning point in available moisture for plants. Newly planted plants can suffer if not enough water is available. The aim of watering is to recharge the soil so the reserves will be sufficient to last until the next watering or rainfall. Always water thoroughly so that the water is available deep in the soil. The water should be applied at the level of the lower root system. An example is flower roots are shallow whereas shrubs roots are one to two feet deep.
Most perennial flowers have finished blooming by June. Deadheading is an important task of perennials because, first, it prevents energy from going into the setting of seeds instead of letting the plant put back reserves for the winter. Secondly, for some plants, it will result in a second flush of flowers late in the season. Thirdly, it will prevent many plants from self-seeding so rapidly.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.