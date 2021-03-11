It is Spring maintenance time for your landscaping

After a very damaging winter from ice, below zero temperatures, and heavy snowfall, Spring is here! Spring is the time to begin working on those things that need to be changed, cleaned up and added new. Gardeners need to draw up a new plan for new plants and work up the best maintenance practices to keep the landscape looking its best.
To begin re-landscaping a garden, the gardener has to take a close look at what is already in the landscape, what damage exists and then develop a plan for improvement. Once the gardener has a plan in place, smaller adjustment every year will keep the garden looking its best.
In evaluating the existing garden, the gardener may find that some plants didn’t perform as well as they have in the past. One of the biggest changes that can creep up silently in a landscape is the growth of trees and shrubs. They not only grow taller and larger, but they can dramatically influence what plants can grow under or around them, mainly from shade.
As plants begin to green up the gardener can visibly see overgrown, over mature or misplaced plants. These problems could be that plants have grown out of their allotted space, may not be performing as anticipated or water requirements are just too great to continue keeping the plants. Whatever the problem, the gardener will have to add new plants, remove old ones or change their maintenance practices in the landscape.
In overgrown areas, trees can be trimmed to thin out branches and allow more filtered light through to the ground. In extreme cases, such as too many trees planted close together, removal of some trees may be the answer.
Overgrown shrubs can also be trimmed back or removed entirely if no longer desirable. As much as it hurts emotionally, and as much as it can be visibly unattractive for a while, a severe trimming can often rejuvenate old woody shrubs. Fall is the best time to do severe trimming and pruning. New growth will have already begun to grow so homeowners can see what needs to be pruned, eliminated or just left alone.
When selecting new trees, consider the function it is intended to serve. Large trees with spreading canopies such as Caddo maple, burr oak and red oak, make good shade trees, but can provide a lot of shade in a small area. Trees that are smaller and have high ornamental value, such as redbud, crape myrtle and yaupon holly can be planted in smaller areas or used as an ornamental accent plant.
Shrubs are easy to incorporate into the landscape as long as their eventual height and width are taken into account. The gardener should not try to fill up the space with shrubs for an immediate look. Although it will look good during the first season, over time the area will be terribly over-crowded within a few years. Place the shrubs where they will create the best effect when they are mature. Any gaps can be filled in with mulch, or temporary plantings of annuals, perennials and bulbs.
Shrubs can also be planted alone, as accent plants, as hedges and borders, often to form a background for other garden plants. Although the shrub border can be composed of mixed plants, better results can be achieved by grouping several of a given plant together or by repeating a particular shrub elsewhere in the border. Mass planting of the same shrub can also be attractive.
The best adapted landscape plants will perform only as well as the landscape maintenance practices it receives. Correct and timely fertilizing, watering, mowing, pruning, weeding and pest control will ensure the landscape will perform properly. Remember, the best maintenance schedule is prevention rather than remediation.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.