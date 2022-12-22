Invite wildlife into your backyard

As I look out my backyard on this cold winter day, I actually can see birds, squirrels, rabbits and even an opossum, and I live in town.
All wildlife requires four basic elements to survive: food, water, cover for protection from natural enemies and the elements, and areas where they can bear their young in safety. Combinations of these four elements are unique for each species, however gardeners can plan a habitat that offers enough combinations to attract the greatest number and variety of wildlife.
Working with the natural resources in our area, the gardeners should plan for a vegetation site, water supply and natural shelter as well as artificial food supply. Try to provide the maximum number of homes for wildlife as the yard allows.
When selecting plants for the backyard wildlife habitat, choose plants that are adapted to the growing conditions in this area. Long-lived plants, such as trees and shrubs must be able to withstand the climate during all seasons especially winter and summer extremes.
Birds need both food and cover, so a berry bush or feeder standing alone in the middle of the lawn is unlikely to have many visitors. One of the best ways to watch birds is to find native plants that are laden with ripe fruit of the sort that birds will eat. Birds often come out in the open to feed and when there is plenty of food they seem to be more at ease with human presence, or at least more likely to not fly away.
Usually, native plants are best since they are where the birds normally feed, but there are exotic plants that will provide the food and shelter needed by native birds. In general, the more plant species that can be planted in the garden the more likely the gardener is to attract birds.
Some attractive trees or shrubs will help supply both of these needs.
Sheltering evergreen (cedar or pine) as well as shrubby thickets of viburnum, cotoneaster and honeysuckle provides good nesting sites for many species of birds. Fruit-bearing shrubs and trees also attract birds and often provide fruits and berries well into the lean winter months. Hawthorn, dogwood, viburnum and others offer a plentiful food supply. Crabapple varieties provide flowering beauty plus a fruit supply that lasts well into the winter.
It is best to avoid shrubs and trees that offer some cover, but no or poor-quality food. For example, “seedless” tree offers no food, while some plants such as holly have fruit, but are of little value to wildlife. Forsythias, redbud and lilacs offer some cover, but no food. Lilacs, however, are great for attracting butterflies.
Gardeners can fulfill wildlife’s critical water needs, both drinking and bathing, with a simple bird bath or ground watering device. Most desirable is a small backyard pond with an area large enough to support plants that grow in the water, as well as around the edge.
All wildlife needs a specific kind of cover where it can produce young, and in some cases, raise them. Each reproduction area must offer protection from the elements and be relatively safe from predators. Until the wildlife habitat is complete, the gardener can compensate with nest boxes for squirrels and birds. Unmowed lawn areas and low shrubs are perfect sites for song birds and rabbits.
Several key elements must be provided for success in the construction of a garden to draw butterflies and moths. Growing nectar plants (flowering plants) is the first essential component. These plants are the primary food source for the adults, and without these nectar plants, the garden will not attract the butterflies.
Get your neighbor interested in backyard wildlife. Several adjacent yards with good wildlife resources are even more effective than one. Many wildlife species need areas larger than a single lot can provide.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.