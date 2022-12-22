Invite wildlife into your backyard

Gardeners have multiple ways to entice native wildlife to visit their backyards.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

As I look out my backyard on this cold winter day, I actually can see birds, squirrels, rabbits and even an opossum, and I live in town.

All wildlife requires four basic elements to survive: food, water, cover for protection from natural enemies and the elements, and areas where they can bear their young in safety. Combinations of these four elements are unique for each species, however gardeners can plan a habitat that offers enough combinations to attract the greatest number and variety of wildlife.