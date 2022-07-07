Insects are more involved in the intricacies and complexities of the biological world than any other group of animals. They are the chief consumer on plants, the major predators of plant eaters and they serve as food for other kinds of animals. There are both good and bad insects with this group of animals.
Grasshoppers can be the most destructive insects we encounter in the landscape. All grasshoppers feed on a wide variety of green plants and start feeding on green grassy fields. When those plants start declining, they move to our luscious landscape plants.
The field cricket will feed on almost anything. The major significant of the cricket is as a nuisance pest when they come into the home. Their chirping in the bedroom at night or mere presence in the living room floor makes them a nuisance, but not a bad insect. After all, how would we know it is dark outside in the summertime without chirping crickets.
Butterflies are both harmful and beneficial to the garden. The larvae feeds on many plant leaves and cause damage. However, the adult butterfly provides beauty and pollination to any garden.
Lady Beetles, often called ladybugs, are the most familiar beneficial insect. Both adult and larval lady beetles feed on small, soft-bodied insects such as aphids. One small group of very small, black lady beetles specializes on spider mites. Other species prefer mealybugs or scale insects.
Aphids are some of the most important of all insect pests. Aphids are small delicate insects that during feeding secrete a sugary liquid called honeydew. In addition to direct injury, they are the most important carrier of plant viruses to susceptible plants.
The green lacewing is a pale green insect that most fishermen are familiar with. The adults primarily feed on nectar and other plant fluids. The larvae, sometimes called aphid lions, are ravening predators capable of feeding on small caterpillar as well as aphids and other insects.
Ground beetles are those large black beetles that feed on other insects in both adult and immature stages. Many are dark and shiny, but a few are bright green, blue or other colors. These insects hide under rock and debris during the day then search for food at night.
Most people are familiar with the wasp family of insects. Their first thought is that they must get rid of them because of their sting. However, adult wasps are efficient predators, mostly on caterpillars. They will carry their prey back to the nest and feed their developing larvae. They become a nuisance when they nest around homes and defend the nest by inflecting painful stings.
Spiders are not insects, but most species are highly beneficial as they feed on insects and other tiny animals. Most people are familiar with the common web-making species, however, there are many others that do not build webs to catch their prey. The wolf spiders, crab spiders and jumping spiders are three species that do not make webs.
Spiders get their bad reputation from the two bad guys — black widow spider and the brown recluse spider. Although both spiders feed on insects and other tiny animals, their bite is a very unpleasant experience.
The dragonfly and damselfly are aerial, expert flyers that are normally found abounding about ponds and streams. The dragonfly has the large broader wings that are outstretched when they rest. The smaller more delicate damselfly rests with the wings folded. These two insects can eat more mosquitoes and horseflies than most birds could even think of eating.
The tomato hornworm feeds on tomato, eggplant, pepper, potato and certain weeds. The larvae consume large amounts of foliage which can virtually defoliate large plants. However, the adult is a large swift-flying hawk moth or hummingbird moth that feeds on nectar, pollinating petunias and other flowers.
