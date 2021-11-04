Insect pest control in your garden

Not all insects are harmful to your garden and landscape plants but there are some that can cause severe damage to any plant. Monitoring the plants, knowing their damaging effects can go a long way to determining the best insect control.
Insects can move into a garden and landscape and increase rapidly to damaging populations within a few days. Plants in and around the garden should be examined at least once a week especially during the growing season. These plants should be examined thoroughly by searching under the leaves, around developing fruit, along stems and at the plant crown area. While examining plants, note feeding damage signs such as insect droppings, holes in leaves or fruit and deformed leaves.
Plant damage is classified by how the insect feeds. Insects with chewing mouthparts, such as grasshoppers, beetles and caterpillars, tear off plant tissue and chew it. These insects leave droppings on plants and soil leaving a sign of their presence.
Piercing, sucking insects such as squash bugs, aphids, stink bugs, thrips and mites insert their mouthparts into the plant tissue and suck liquids from the plant. Many of the insects that feed in this manner leave a sticky liquid called “honeydew” that often builds up on the leaves. Damaged foliage often will turn yellow and eventually brown in color and drop off.
The best control is prevention. Insect problems can often be prevented by developing and maintaining a healthy plant through soil fertility, proper watering and choosing the right plant. Controlling a small infestation rather than waiting until it has become a big problem can mean the different between a successful and unsuccessful insect control. A good example is that grasshoppers can be control when they are young and small. Once they get mature the only control is two bricks.
There are numerous methods of controlling insects with the most effective control often achieved by combining several control measures.
Cultural control starts with producing vigorous, rapidly growing plants that many times just outgrows insect damage. Planting recommended varieties, maintaining fertile soils with proper pH and moisture provides the garden plants a means to outgrow most insect damage.
Other cultural controls can include disposal of infect plant and trash materials that allow insects to overwinter, or keeping the garden borders areas trimmed of unwanted plants that serve as hosts to insects. Traps and barriers are temporary means of cultural control and can be very effective in preventing and monitoring insect pests. Hand picking or washing with a direct stream of water is effective for large insects or eggs and for soft-bodied insects such as aphids or mites.
Snakes, frogs, other critters and many insects feed on and destroy insects that are pest in a garden. These beneficial critters can be maintained by not spraying the garden unnecessarily with insecticides and by maintaining a diverse planting that provides alternative source of prey, such as nectar and pollen.
Many publications have stated that beneficial insects can be purchased from suppliers and released in mass numbers. This practice has not proven reliable because these beneficial insects move with the availability of food and when that is gone or not available, they move on. However, knowing the beneficial insects and controlling your insecticide control application will give local beneficial insects a change to do their job.
Insecticide controls are materials that are applied directly to insects or in the environment that will kill the pest. The label attached to the insecticide container provides all the information needed to use the product and the effects it will have on the environment. The gardener is responsible for reading the label and making application in a proper manner. Improper use of insecticides can result in beneficial insect death and even injury to the plants.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.