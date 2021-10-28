Improving your garden soil fertility

Southwest Oklahoma is blessed with some of the poorest soils in the state. But, with a little help, such as suppling the soil with some organic matter and needed minerals, we can still produce a good yield of vegetables, flowers, shrubs and trees.
Adding some form of organic matter to the soil each year is just a good gardening practice. Most gardeners think animal manure as the source of organic matter, however any composted plant materials such as leaves, cotton burrs, grass clippings, barnyard manure and straw will work. Composted materials can be spread on, mixed in, or used as mulch around growing plants. Fall and early winter is a good time to apply organic matter into the soil and work it in to decompose.
Many people ask if it is possible and practical to substitute organic matter for commercial fertilizers. It may be possible on some soils, but in Southwest Oklahoma, usually not. Since our soils are clay or very sandy, they produce best when they are given both organic matter and commercial fertilizers.
For good growth, the plants must have space in the soil to get air, room to grow roots, suitable soil acidity or alkalinity and adequate water, sunlight and mineral nutrients. All of this depend largely on the soil structure. This in turn is closely related to the organic matter in the soil and a suitable distribution of mineral particles of different sizes.
Most soils fall somewhere between the clay and sandy extremes. The best ones contain a mixture of particle sizes and shapes, balancing the density of clay with the permeability of sand.
Soils that fall between sand and clay are called loam soils. Loam soil has moderate amounts of sand, silt and clay. Relatively fine soil particles that feel smooth and floury are called silt. When wet, silt feels smooth but is not slick or sticky.
All soils, even those never cultivated, differ widely in their content of plant nutrients. The elements most frequently deficient include those normally present in commercial fertilizers-nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. Soils lose these nutrients through erosion, leaching and harvesting of plants.
Deficiency of plant nutrients in soil must be corrected if the soil is to produce adequately. Fertilizer and manure are added for this reason and to increase plant growth on soils fairly well supplied with essential nutrients.
In nature, animal and vegetable matter decomposes to form humus-a dark brown or black substance. Humus is extremely important to the successful growth of plants of all kinds because it promotes a more favorable soil structure. Humus increases the water holding capacity of the soil, reduces erosion, decreases the loss of valuable minerals by leaching, and makes the soil easier to cultivate. Areas high in organic matter are usually in wooded areas and flower and vegetable gardens where there are many plants.
Adding organic matter to the soil can make a heavy soil lighter, more crumbly and easier to till. This is especially important in areas where the soil is high in clay. In soils that are more sandy, organic matter holds the soil particles together, increasing their water holding capacity.
Although the percent of nutrients found in organic matter are lower than what is found in commercial fertilizers, they do provide some nutrients, especially nitrogen, to the plant. Organic matter also releases the nutrients already in the soil by turning them into soluble compounds that can be absorbed by the roots of the plants.
The addition of organic matter to the soil does not reduce infestation of weeds, diminish plant diseases, nor protect plants from insect attacks. Nor does it have any marked influence on the vitamin content of crops grown in the soil. It does help keep the plant healthy to help resist the threat from insect, diseases and weed competition.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column.