Citizens of Lawton are known for being good neighbors. There is no better place that we can prove this than in the way we take care of our homes and landscape. In hope that our interest in landscaping will spread to all who surround us, here are some ways we can be better neighbors through our landscaping.
Take extra pride in the way your landscape looks. Teach others by example. Gardening can become quite competitive when we try to improve our landscape. Before you know it others around you will start fixing up their surroundings. Instead of having the best-looking landscape in the neighborhood, you will have one of best-looking landscape in a well-maintained neighborhood.
Clean up debris
The first step begins with cleaning up any debris laying around. Every once in a while, pick up trash along the neighborhood roads, alleys and vacant lots. Get rid of the weeds, old lumber, old appliances and furniture, mattress and non-running cars. Cleaning up your yard is your job not anyone else.
A good neighbor will keep their landscape safe. Watch for low hanging branches, cracked sidewalks and sharp pointed thorned shrubs. Removing these hazards will make the landscape safer.
When all the landscapes blend together and look natural each landscape becomes a part of that neighborhood creating an overall look of that design. This could lead to every landscape look-ing the same, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Each house can have their own individual design, but somehow tie their landscape into the others in the neighborhood.
Planting trees
Tree planting can enhance any landscape. Be careful when you plant trees near property lines and especially near neighbor’s houses. Roots, seeds and limbs can cause damage to the adjacent property. Know what you are planting near your neighbors. This is a good reason to not plant “trash” trees such as cottonwood, silverleaf maples and mulberry.
Keep your weeds and lawn grasses mowed. Weeds love to transfer their seeds to a well-maintained lawn. Mowing regularly will help control lawn weeds by eliminating or reducing the number of seeds produced. This could be once a week in the spring growing season.
Pets are a blessing in any family. However, dogs can bark continuously if not kept in check. Nobody wants to live next door to a yard full of invaders left on the lawn. Clean up after your pets.
Rules for putting up a fence
If you are putting up a fence, especially in the front yard, check with your neighbors first. Because most fences are shared equally, agree on the style and placement. This makes everyone happy and they may even share in the cost.
Using pesticides is an individual decision. Be careful your spray doesn’t drift to non-targeted plants. You might end up ruining a valuable tree or garden crop and that certainly makes for a poor neighborly relationship. If you use a professional lawn care service, inform them of any concerns your neighbors have on their landscape.
Share your success
If plants like flowers, fruit and vegetables are your thing, grow plenty of them. You’ll be the most popular neighbor around when you start passing out surplus garden-fresh produce. These produces make a good “ice-breaker” so you can get to know your neighbors.
To meet your neighbors, have a meeting or take a survey and decide on a style, design or just a plant that each neighbor wants in their landscaping. It could be a certain plant such as crepe myrtle or spring-flowering bulbs.
Once you have shown your neighborhood what good residential landscape can do for the morale of the block, watch others near you join in. This enthusiasm could lead to a change in land-scapes in our schools, churches, local businesses and government buildings. Maybe the city could lead another city-wide cleanup in our neighborhoods and develop a recycling center.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.