Anticipating the harvest of the cucumbers, squash, tomatoes or other vegetables is one of the joys of home gardening. But many gardeners may be disappointed over the hours invested in gardening if they harvest immature or overripe vegetables.
By harvesting vegetables at the peak of their quality, the gardener reaps the greatest dividends of their work. Home grown vegetables harvested at the peak of their maturity, can not compete with any store-bought vegetables.
Many of the seed packets or transplant tags will have an estimated time of harvest. This a general harvest date and is not that accurate. The problem is that to many variables affect the growing conditions of the vegetable, such as, temperature, water availability, nutrients, soil conditions and mulching.
The time of day at which a gardener harvests vegetables can influence the vegetable quality. Harvest all leafy vegetables including herbs, in early morning while they are still glistening with dew. Harvest the rest of the vegetables as close to preparation and mealtime as possible.
When picking fresh vegetables, handle them carefully to avoid cutting, breaking or bruising. After harvesting, store them in a plastic bag, a covered container in the refrigerator, or a cool place in the garage, basement or porch to prevent water lose and wilting.
Some harvest times of the most popular vegetables:
Green Beans: Start harvesting when the pods reach full length, but are still young and tender. A snap bean should easily break with a snap when broken.
Cabbage: Harvest as soon as the cabbage attains a head of sufficient size and firmness.
Sweet Corn: Harvest when the kernels are in the milk stage. At this stage of maturity, the “milk” is watery and will squirt out freely when pressed by the thumb nail.
Cucumbers: For sweet pickles, harvest when fruit is 1 ½ to 2 ½ inches long. For dill pickles, harvest when fruit is 3 to 4 inches long. For slicing, when the fruit is near the right size but is still green and firm.
Lettuce: Harvest leaf varieties when outer, older leaves are 4 to 6 inches. Harvest head varieties when heads are moderately firm but the outer leaves have not turning yellow or brown.
Okra: Must be harvest when the pods is 3 to 4 inches long. This is usually 4 to 6 days after bloom. If pods are left on the plant after this time the pods get tough and inedible.
Onion: For green onions, harvest when the plant is 6 to 8 inches tall. For bulbs, harvest when the tops fall over and begin to dry.
Peas: Harvest when the pods are filled and plump, but before they reach the stage where they appear ready to burst.
Peppers: Harvest after the pepper reaches full size. Usually green fruit is harvested; however, the fruit may be allowed to mature to get that red, orange and yellow colors.
Potatoes: Harvest any time for immediate consumption once the tubers are sufficient size. Storage potatoes should be harvest 1 to 2 weeks after the vine dries up, but before a killing frost.
Spinach: Harvest when the plants have 6 to 8 leaves or until the seed stem develops.
Squash: Summer squash is harvested over several weeks and must be harvested every other day during the peak season. Harvest as soon as fruit is of edible size but before the skin hardens. Winter squash is harvested when mature and the skin is firm, glossy and resist denting by thumbnail pressure.
Tomato: Pick tomatoes just as the red color begins to show ripening. This will keep birds and insects from harvest the fruit before you. Pick ripe tomatoes for canning and juice. The flavor, color and sugar content will be at its maximum level. Remember most tomatoes produce two crops: spring and fall before a frost.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.