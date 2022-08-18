Homegrown cut flowers from your garden

Establishing good quality growing condition and correct handling guidelines, quality flowers can be grown for beautiful arrangements. Always pick flowers from the garden in the cool of the day, either early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

While most cut flowers are currently imported from out of -state producers, Oklahoma growers can grow flowers for personal used, or if successful, sale them at the farmers market or outdoor stands. Establishing good quality growing condition and correct handling guidelines, quality flowers can be grown for beautiful arrangements.

Any flowering plant can be brought indoors for cut flower arrangements by picking a variety of flowers, stems and leaves from roses, daisies, tulips, cornflowers, irises, butterfly bush and other perennial plants. Don’t discount flowering shrubs and trees that can provide color flowers and texture for an interesting effect.

