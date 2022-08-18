Homegrown cut flowers from your garden

Establishing good quality growing condition and correct handling guidelines, quality flowers can be grown for beautiful arrangements. Always pick flowers from the garden in the cool of the day, either early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
While most cut flowers are currently imported from out of -state producers, Oklahoma growers can grow flowers for personal used, or if successful, sale them at the farmers market or outdoor stands. Establishing good quality growing condition and correct handling guidelines, quality flowers can be grown for beautiful arrangements.
Any flowering plant can be brought indoors for cut flower arrangements by picking a variety of flowers, stems and leaves from roses, daisies, tulips, cornflowers, irises, butterfly bush and other perennial plants. Don’t discount flowering shrubs and trees that can provide color flowers and texture for an interesting effect.
When growing cut flowers, purchase mature annuals and perennial plants to be planted directly into containers, beds or borders. Young healthy plants with evenly balanced, short-node shoots and healthy foliage are most likely to established themselves easier and give the best results. The roots should be well developed but must not be pot bound. Do not buy plants with yellowing or discolored foliage or those in dry soil mix.
Flowers perform best in fertile, moist, but well-drained soils. Adding organic matter such as compost, manure or peat moss will help most soils in Southwest Oklahoma. Mulch is vital to retain soil moisture and reduce the number of weeds plus adds aesthetic value to any garden.
Most of the flowers sold around here thrive in our hot, humid Oklahoma summers. Many of our warm season flowers prefer being planted in May, when temperatures are warmer, instead of April. Some such as periwinkle, lantana and ornamental sweet potato are heat loving plants so they should be planted in late May to June.
Spacing plants can be a little tricky to get the best coverage for your garden area. Spacing is determined by the spread of the particular plant. Check the label for proper spacing instructions.
Once the flowers are planted and mulched, they respond favorably to a transplant starter solution of liquid or water-soluble fertilizer. Most of the flowers sold around here are fairly drought tolerant, however supplemental watering is necessary in the dry months of July and August.
Always pick flowers from the garden in the cool of the day, either early in the morning or late in the afternoon. After cutting, put in a cool place for a couple of hours to recover. If the gardener is picking a bunch for market, store them for at least thirty minutes in water before tying them together.
In an arrangement, cut an inch or so off the stem, under water, with sharp pruning shears. Do not crush the stem, but cut off smoothly so that they can take up water easily. Any leaves that are likely to be under the water should be stripped away as they will rot rapidly.
Be sure that the vase and water is perfectly clean. Stains can be removed by washing the vase with bleach. Change the water daily and top the water off as needed. Floral preservatives can be purchased or mated by adding sugar and bleach to the water.
If the flowers begin to droop early, it is often due to an air lock forming in the stem. The easiest way to revive the flower is to cut 1 inch off the stem and place the flower upright in water with the water reaching up to the head. Let them stand for several hours.
The arrangement should be placed out of direct sunlight and drafts. Avoid areas near fruit because the ethylene given off by ripening fruit will age the flowers rapidly.
Certain cut flowers have other requirements that will prolong their life. For example, azaleas, lilacs, and magnolias should have the stem re-cut, under water, taking off half an inch or so, and all the foliage removed.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.