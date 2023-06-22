Home garden insect pest control

In Oklahoma the most common pest of eastern red cedar, junipers and arborvitae is the bagworm. The bagworm damages the plant by feeding on the foliage.

 Courtesy photo

Insects haven ‘t been too much of a problem because of the high rainfall we have experience this spring. Just wait they can increase rapidly in population before the homeowner knows it. Monitoring the plants for insect and their damage goes a long way in determining the best pest control.

Plants in and around the garden should be examined at least twice weekly. Examine a few plants of each kind thoroughly by searching under the leaves, around developing fruit, along stems and at the plant crown area. Note feeding damage signs such as insect droppings, holes in leaves or fruit and twisted, deformed leaves.