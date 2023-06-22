Home garden insect pest control

Insects haven ‘t been too much of a problem because of the high rainfall we have experience this spring. Just wait they can increase rapidly in population before the homeowner knows it. Monitoring the plants for insect and their damage goes a long way in determining the best pest control.
Plants in and around the garden should be examined at least twice weekly. Examine a few plants of each kind thoroughly by searching under the leaves, around developing fruit, along stems and at the plant crown area. Note feeding damage signs such as insect droppings, holes in leaves or fruit and twisted, deformed leaves.
Grasshoppers are the most difficult insect to control because we can’t accurately predict whether they will become a problem. Often, large numbers of nymphs will hatch, but as time, weather and natural enemies take their toll, they may not develop into a severe problem. On the other hand, if the population is high and the pasture grass are scarce, grasshopper will move into the flowerbeds and vegetable gardens.
The best time to control grasshoppers is June through about July 1, while they are immature. If they survive and become full grown mobile adults, grasshopper will become nearly impossible to control.
In the summer, the nearly microscopic spider mite can do considerable harm to many vegetables, flowers and ornamentals in a relatively short period of time. Spider mites, often called red spiders, are very small, barely visible to the naked eye. They overwinter either as an adult or egg, depending on the species. They hatch or become active when the weather starts getting warm.
Damage occurs when the mites suck plant juices with their small, needle-like mouthparts. Light infestation leaves a pattern of small pale spots on the infected plant. With heavier infestations the individual spots run together and cause the death of the leaf or needle.
Inspection of host plants is the best defense to spider mite control. If no webbing is present and the gardener suspects spider mite damage, double check by holding a piece of white paper under the foliage and shake the leaves. Mites falling on the paper will appear as tiny specks that move. This will warrant an insecticide application.
For the last few days, many gardeners have experienced a clear, shinny, sticky liquid on their trees, arborvitae and other evergreen plants. This liquid, called “honeydew”, is not coming from the plant directly, but rather from aphids feeding on the plants. Honeydew consists mainly of excess sugar ingested by the insect and passed through the body. Aphids and other plant sap-sucking insects excrete large amounts of honeydew, often seen on leaves, needles, pavement, or automobiles parked under trees
Aphids are small, delicate more or less pear-shaped insects with long legs and antennae. Their color can vary from green to brown to red to black. Most aphids have a pair of tube-like structures called cornicles, that project backwards near the body. Aphids can increase rapidly in an extremely short period of time. During warm weather some species can complete a generation in less than two weeks.
Natural forces, such as driving rain or high and low temperatures often control aphids. Probably the best natural control for aphids is the parasite and predator insects, however, when large populations occur, an insecticide should be applied.
In Oklahoma the most common pest of eastern red cedar, junipers and arborvitae is the bagworm. The bagworm damages the plant by feeding on the foliage. Heavy infestation can completely defoliate small plants in a short time.
Handpicking the bags and overwintering eggs, during the fall, winter or spring before the eggs hatch, can reduce infestation. This may be a good way for children to make a little or a lot of spending money. If this is not practical, then chemicals are the next best control.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.