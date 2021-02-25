Helpful hints on growing plants

Plants do best when they are adapted to the environment around them. Plants can’t go anywhere if their environment is poor or if they are threatened by insect or diseases. Several studies have proven that plants can adapt with a little help. Here are some helpful hints in growing plants.
A garden is an interplay of plants and soil, roots and microorganisms so each is dependent on the others. Plants rely on the soil to supply nutrients and moisture and the soil depends on decomposed plants for much of their fertility and structure. An ecosystem’s health and vitality determine the vigor and beauty of the plants and flowers in the garden. When one is lacking plants will suffer.
Early civilization would search areas for seeds to plant for next year’s plants. These plants over time would lose their traits that made them desirable. Ancient people learned the more complex of asexual, or vegetative plant propagation to provide better plants.
The end result of asexual propagation is an exact duplicate of the parent plant. The trick is in knowing what technique to use. Cuttings are pieces of stem, leaves, roots, or buds that are used to produce more plants. Layering encourage roots to form along a stem while still attached to the parent plant. Some plants possess specialized stems and roots whose functions are food storage and natural vegetative reproduction called division.
The term cool-season is used to describe many vegetables and turfgrass. Cool-season is that time of the year when night temperatures stay above 25 degrees but below 60 degrees. The length of time the cool weather lingers will differ every year, but the typical cool season ranges from less than 60 days in Oklahoma and north Texas to more than one 100 days elsewhere. In spring the season lasts from about 35 to 45 days before the last frost to 35 days after. In fall the season extends from 35 to 45 days before the first frost to 35 days after.
Seeds are the beginning of the life of most plants. The seed is made up of three parts: a quiescent plant embryo, a food supply and a protective seed coat. During the first stage the embryo becomes active. Water starts absorbing through the seed coat, which swells the seed and awakens the embryo. The plant’s metabolic rate increases and its cells begin to manufacture the substance that the plant will need to begin its growth process.
The second stage of germination involves the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates and move these substances from food-storage tissue to the plant’s growing points. In the final stage of germination, the plant begins to actively grow and the roots and stem emerge from the protective seed coat. Seed planting depth is very important at this time because the young plant has only so much food supply to reach sunlight and begin manufacturing it’s on food.
Herbs are unusual in that the plant is used in most food preparation. Unfortunately, growing herbs has become a lost art because probably all herbs can be purchased in stores in their dry state. Any gardener who grows herbs and many chefs will tell you there is nothing tastier than fresh herbs.
Harvesting is the key to fresh herbs and carrying the plant for a long period of time. The trick is knowing when to harvest to be sure that the crop is gathered at its peak. Many herbs harvested for their leaves achieve optimum flavor or potency after the flower buds appear but before they completely open. Harvesting herb roots is almost always done in the fall. If the roots need dividing, lift the plant from the soil and cut the roots from the crown. Then replant the herb for next year’s crop.
Jim coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column.