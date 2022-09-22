Guide for trees in Southwest Oklahoma

Windbreaks must be able to survive rigorous climatic conditions. Barrier plantings usually require sturdy plants with dense growth.

 Courtesy photo

Not all trees are created equal in Southwest Oklahoma. Trees for this area that have been proven to survive are limited, but homeowners can still find shade trees that will enhance any landscapes. Homeowners should do their research on what trees will best serve their needs before purchasing. Selection of trees that best meet their needs is important because of the long-term investment of any trees.

The term “deciduous trees” refer to trees that loses all or most of their leaves at the end of the growing season. These trees are where we get most of our fall colors. Unfortunately, these same leaves are the ones we have to rake or grind with a lawn mower in a well-maintained landscape.