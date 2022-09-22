Guide for trees in Southwest Oklahoma

Not all trees are created equal in Southwest Oklahoma. Trees for this area that have been proven to survive are limited, but homeowners can still find shade trees that will enhance any landscapes. Homeowners should do their research on what trees will best serve their needs before purchasing. Selection of trees that best meet their needs is important because of the long-term investment of any trees.
The term “deciduous trees” refer to trees that loses all or most of their leaves at the end of the growing season. These trees are where we get most of our fall colors. Unfortunately, these same leaves are the ones we have to rake or grind with a lawn mower in a well-maintained landscape.
The term “evergreen trees” refer to trees that normally retain most of their forage through the winter. This group of trees include the pine tree with needles, but also includes junipers with scale like leaves and the cherry laurel with broadleaf leaves. Even though evergreen trees retain their forage year around, they do not retain all their leaves indefinitely. Pines will lose one-third of their needles every year. Evergreen trees give year-round interest, color and texture to the landscape.
Tree selection should be based on several factors. The intended purpose should influence the selection of trees based appropriate shape, size and other physical characteristics. Deciduous trees are used for shade, ornamental, screening, windbreaks, sound-reducing purpose and to attracting wildlife. Deciduous trees can also provide edible fruits and nuts.
Evergreen trees lend year-round interest, color and texture to the landscape. They are versatile and can be used as specimen plants, hedges, privacy screen or windbreaks. They also can be used for reducing sound, wildlife shelters and shade.
Because there are so many trees to pick from, careful selection is a must. Selection should be based on intended use, environmental growing conditions and maintenance requirements.
The intended purpose should influence selection with appropriate shape, size at maturity and other physical characteristic of the tree. Consider shapes of the canopy including the height, width and density of the foliage.
Environmental conditions can also influence selection of plants. Site characteristics including sunny or shady, wet or dry, exposure to winter winds and pollution are important. Plant selected should be tolerant of exiting conditions and be cold and heat hardy in Oklahoma extreme climate.
The size of the tree at maturity is another consideration of homeowners in tree selection. Trees that grow tall such as the American elm, burr oak, sycamore and pine are best suited for large areas or near large tall buildings. They tend to hide or dominate one-story buildings. Avoid placing trees too close to a home as they can damage the roof, siding or fill gutters with leaves.
Providing shade requires tall, sturdy long-living trees. Density of the foliage which determines the amount of shade is important. A tree such as red maple will produce a very dense shade that may prevent others plants from growing under it. Whereas, a Kentucky coffee tree will produce light partial shade allowing some plants enough light to grow.
Screens usually require plants that produce dense foliage. Evergreen trees are usually chosen for screening, but deciduous plants can also be used. Windbreaks must be able to survive rigorous climatic conditions. Barrier plantings usually require sturdy plants with dense growth.
Finally, consider how much maintenance the tree will require and possibility of attack from insect and diseases, soft or brittle wood that can easily damage by wind or ice, fruit and seeds that are large and messy, and abundant shedding of twigs and small branches. The production of fruit and seeds on some trees can attract birds. Since the fruit is usually soft when ripe, it can become messy on walks and attracts flies and other insects.
