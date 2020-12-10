There are several aspects of the landscape environment that influence how well plants will grow. The most obvious of these are light, heat, moisture and nutrients.
Plants survive because of their tolerance or need for light or shade. Sometimes the light condition is modified to create a better light condition than what exists. For example, fescue turfgrass is planted in shade where Bermudagrass does poorly. Trimming up the lower branches of a tree will allow more sunlight to enter so Bermudagrass can grow.
Moisture supply to plants can be adversely influenced if soil is compacted, but usually improve by increasing the organic matter content. Compacting the soil by cultivation when it is too wet, redistributing the soil components (air, water, organic matter and minerals), greatly reducing the amount of air and water the soil can hold. Avoiding tillage when soils are wet will help prevent the soil from becoming compacted and hard.
When the landscape is not flat, subtle differences in relief can cause big differences in how plants respond. For example, soil on slopes usually will be drier than soil in level areas above and below the slope. Soil at the bottom of the slope may be wet for a longer period of time than that on the slope or above the slope.
Because water is a good conductor of heat, but requires more energy to warm up than dry soil, wet soil tends to be the latest to warm up in the spring compared to lightly moist or dry soils. Improving the drainage of soils at the bottom of a slope can help them warm up at the same time as the rest of the landscape.
All plants require 16 chemical elements to survive and reproduce. No more, no less. This information is good to know because the horticulture industry will many times promote a nutrient as a miracle cure when in fact it is not needed.
The first group are the macronutrients: carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. Higher plants get their carbon from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and there is little that can be done to increase or decrease carbon supply. Most of the hydrogen and oxygen for plants is supplied by water and air. Timely irrigation and managing soil maintain or improve infiltration and internal drainage can be important to meet plants needs for these two elements.
The other three macronutrients that are required in large amounts by plants are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Because these nutrients are primarily supplied from the soil, they are the first elements to become depleted under intensive cropping systems that results in high yields of produced being removed.
Nitrogen influences the green growth of the plant and is the most common deficient nutrient especially when plant vegetation is removed from the area (bagging lawn clippings). Because nitrogen is bound organically in amino acids and plant protein, when the plants die, much of the nitrogen in the dead tissue remains bound in these organic forms.
Phosphorus deficiency in “mature “lawns and gardens are uncommon because plants use only about 1/10th as much as they do nitrogen. Many homeowners apply phosphorous back into the soil in the form of compost and fertilizers.
Potassium deficiency is common in high rainfall areas but not in Southwest Oklahoma. Our soils are naturally neutral or higher pH (7 and above) so they are high in available potassium.
The secondary nutrients, calcium, magnesium and sulfur, are seldom deficient in the homeowner landscape. Calcium and magnesium are the main elements responsible for keeping the soil pH from becoming too acidic. Rainfall in Oklahoma adds about six pounds of sulfur per acre per year.
The micronutrients molybdenum, manganese, copper, chlorine, boron, iron and zinc have not been found to be deficient in Oklahoma soils. Only iron and zinc are limited to specific soil-plant conditions.