Growing small fruit in the home garden

Small fruit have become a favorite among gardeners. From strawberry containers on a patio to full-scale planting of grapes, small fruit are showing up in all areas of the state. Western Oklahoma has its limits, but small fruit such as grapes, strawberries, and blackberries will perform quite well.
Where to locate your small fruit, planting makes a difference. Plant in full or nearly full sunlight, well-drained deep rich soil, close to a water source. Air circulation is needed to prevent early frost and freeze damage that could affect fruit set.
Traditionally small fruit is sold as bare-rooted or packed in moist moss and sawdust. Buy bare-rooted plants as soon as they come available in the nursery. After they are purchased, plant them soon because these plants may have been sitting around for several weeks and could run the risk of drying out.
Grapes can be grown throughout Oklahoma. Bunch grapes are best suited to the western side of the state because the relatively low humidity helps prevent disease problems. Muscadine grapes are not adapted to the northern part of the state because it gets too cold, but that is not the case in Southwestern Oklahoma.
The number of grapevines to plant depends on how you will use them. Two muscadine vines will provide the family with all the fresh grapes they will need. Wine makers may wish to plant as many as 20 bunch grapevines to supply enough for wine or juice.
While there are many varieties of grapes available it is important to select the variety best suited for how the fruit will be used. Grapes may be used for fresh eating, raisins, wine, juice, jams and jellies and other cooked foods.
Many of the conventional varieties of grapes we find in the grocery store are not suited for Oklahoma. The Concord variety is not recommended because the fruit in the cluster does not ripen at the same time.
Strawberries, the number one fruit crop for home gardens, are a versatile, high nutritious fruit whereas one cup can supply more than the recommended daily adult requirement of Vitamin C. Gardeners should be able to harvest at least a quart of strawberries per five feet of row, if good cultural practices are followed. An initial planting of about 125 plants will provide plenty of berries for eating fresh, freezing or preserving for a family of four.
In Southwest Oklahoma, Arking, Cardinal, Ozark Beauty, and Earliglow have been grown successfully. When selecting a strawberry, choose the variety that fits your taste. Some people like sweet berries while others prefer tart berries. Also choose varieties that bloom when the fruit is desired.
June bearing varieties are the most successful strawberry in Oklahoma. They produce a single crop each year in May to mid-June. June-bearers are divided into early-, mid-, and late-season varieties. Early season varieties ripen in early May to mid-June. Mid-season varieties ripen in mid-May to mid-June. Late-season varieties ripen in late May to mid-June.
Blackberries are the easiest of all fruit to grow. The fruit has a range of distinctive flavors which vary from sweet to tart. The plant will produce about 1 quart or more of fruit per linear foot of row.
Blackberries have either an erect, semi-erect or a trailing growth habit. Semi-erect and trailing blackberries require trellises. Erect blackberries are recommended because they require less labor and material than those that require trellises.
Several good varieties of blackberries are well adapted to Oklahoma conditions. Arapaho and Navaho are erect thornless blackberries with medium to large sized fruit. Cherokee, Cheyenne and Choctaw are erect, thorned blackberry with fruit from medium to large size with firm, small seeded fruit.
Two fruits to avoid in western Oklahoma are blueberry and raspberry. Growing conditions are just not favorable for these fruits.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.