Growing roses 101

Growing roses is probably the easiest shrub to grow in the landscape. Success simply involves learning the plants’ basic needs, understanding the garden environment and then adjusting the care of the rose plant.
Technically speaking, all roses are flowering shrubs. Just like most flowering shrubs, roses like sunny locations. Most need at least six hours of sunlight daily, preferably all morning long and into early afternoon. Where summer heat is intense, choose a location that receives filtered light during the hottest afternoon hours.
Growing roses starts with location but is closely followed by the soil. The soil should be both moisture retentive and fast draining. Organic matter is important because of its tendencies to force open clay particles and become lodge in the large pore space of sandy soil.
If the grower knows several months in advance that they will be growing rose, start preparing the site early enough to give the soil time to mellow and settle before planting. Take a soil test and add the deficient nutrients, especially phosphorous and potassium. Also, preparing early lets the gardener apply decomposed organic matter as an amendment. This will give the organic material plenty of time to break down.
Nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium are the major nutrient that rose plants need. Nitrogen is the most critical element for good growth and bloom as long as the phosphorous and potassium is at the required levels.
Fertilizers can be either inorganic (chemical) or both organic and inorganic in nature. The inorganic fertilizers are usually granules, and should be slow-release. The organic fertilizers can be a liquid such as fish emulsion or a process source such as blood meal or bone meal.
Gardeners should fertilize all roses after pruning usually in March. This gives them a nutrient boost before putting on new growth when the growing season begins. Do a follow-up application after the first round of spring bloom has finished. For repeat-flowering roses, continue to apply fertilizer after each subsequent major bloom period.
Water must be available throughout the growing season. A steady supply of water produces healthy, vigorous plants. A rose plant needs water to a full dept of its roots or about 12 to 16 inches. This is enough water to keep the soil constantly moist, but not waterlogged.
The purpose of pruning is to speed up the natural process of new, vigorous, disease-free shoots developing to replace old, weakened ones. Climbers/rambler rose have natural developing long, pliable canes making them suitable for trellis support. Pruning to fit trellis stimulates the production of flowering side shoots and directs new growth into a given space.
The severity of pruning depends on the rose type; however, certain principles of pruning apply to all roses. Always remove dead and dying shoots, cutting back to disease-free, usually white pith, even if this means pruning almost to ground level. Remove any cross branches that might impede the main shoot or twig growth.
Roses are more susceptible to pest and diseases than most flowering shrub. The most common disease of roses is leaf black spot. If you grow roses in Oklahoma, you will have black spot. A repeated application of a rose fungicide will control this disease.
A new disease called rose rosette has killed many roses in this area. Do not plant any roses in the area that have died from this disease for at least 4 to 5 years.
Several insects can attack roses such as aphids, beetles, cane bores, spider mites and grasshoppers. There are several insecticides on the market that will control these insects.
Thrips, a nearly invisible insect, deforms and discolor flower petals by rubbing and puncturing the petal tissue. A weekly spray of insecticidal soap or other rose insecticides on the flower buds and young petals will control thrips.
